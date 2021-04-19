82.8% of Spaniards, willing to get vaccinated

An Italian nurse shows a vial of AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine. (Photo: Davide Pischettola / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

82.8 percent of Spaniards are willing to get vaccinated when their turn comes, a slightly higher percentage than that registered a month ago (82.1%), and despite the reluctance in some sectors due to the rare cases of detected thrombi after vaccination with AstraZeneca.

This is reflected in the survey by the Center for Scientific Research (CIS), carried out between April 5 and 14, when the United States had not yet suspended the administration of Janssen doses but Spain had gone through the stop with AstraZeneca.

The survey also reflects that 6.2% of those interviewed do not want to be vaccinated, almost one point more than in the study published last March, when 5.4% spoke out against it.

Of those who would reject immunization, 34.6 percent say they do not trust it and another 25.3 percent say they are afraid of possible adverse effects.

There is another 2.8% who would not be vaccinated because they deny the existence of covid-19 and 3.1% declare themselves anti-vaccines.

Almost 60% of people are affected “a lot” by the pandemic

On the other hand, the demoscopic survey highlights that 58.9% of the population indicates that the pandemic situation is affecting them “a lot or a lot” in their personal life compared to 16.4% who emphasize that it is not influencing “nothing or almost nothing” and 23.3 percent who indicate that “something.

At the level of social relations, the percentage of those who think it is affecting them rises to 71.6%, almost thirteen points more; 12.8% say that “nothing or almost nothing” and 14.7% think that “something”.

The aspects that Spaniards consider that have most influenced their personal life are distancing from their loved ones (38.3%), movement restrictions (35.8 …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.