82.4 million displaced; figure doubled in ten years

The number of people displaced by conflicts and crises in the world doubled in ten years, reaching a record 82.4 million, the UN said.

Regarding international displacement, Venezuela ranks second with four million (3.9 million without refugee status and about 170 thousand with that status), only surpassed by Syria and the 6.7 million citizens who had to leave their homes, according to a report by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) disclosed yesterday.

The document highlights that the number of refugees, internally displaced persons and asylum seekers increased to 82.4 million in 2020, 4% more than the 79.5 million registered in 2019, which was already a record.

With this, 2020 was the ninth consecutive year of continuous rise in forced displacement in the world.

As in previous years, Venezuelans constituted the second largest group of the displaced population internationally. To the approximately 171,800 registered refugees, there are more than 3.9 million displaced persons who lacked this status.

Behind Syria and Venezuela are Afghanistan (2.6 million), South Sudan (2.2 million) and Burma (1.1 million).

During the pandemic, “everything was interrupted, including the economy, but wars, conflicts, violence, discrimination and persecution – all of them, factors that push people to flee – continued,” explained the United Nations High Commissioner. United for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Currently, 1% of humanity is displaced and there are twice as many “uprooted people” as ten years ago, when the total number was around 40 million, warned UNHCR.

But “the great leap concerns the number of internally displaced people”, which rises to 48 million, “an unprecedented number,” Grandi stressed during the presentation of the study.

At the end of 2020, Colombia continued to register the highest number of internally displaced persons, 8.3 million people, the report indicates, based on government figures.

Due to the crises that have rocked that country and others such as Ethiopia, Sudan, Mozambique, Yemen, Afghanistan and the Sahel region, the number of internally displaced people increased by more than 2.3 million last year.

