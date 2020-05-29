This has been revealed Cyble Research Team, with more than 80,000 cards up for sale in a popular dark internet market. Specifically, the list of the countries most affected by the number of stolen cards is as follows, although there are cards from more countries:

33,000 United States cards

14,000 cards from France

5,000 cards from Australia

2,000 cards from Canada

1,300 cards from India

1,200 Singapore cards

The data includes the type of card, the number, the Name from the owner, the CVV code and the Date of Expiry. With all that information, an attacker can make all kinds of purchases over the Internet. Each card sells for about $ 5 a unit, and an attacker can get a return of hundreds of euros on each before they cancel it. The cards also included billing information, so the hackers who obtained the data had it very easy to identify the country of origin of each of the affected users.

Phishing or hacking, possible origin of the cards

From the cybersecurity company they affirm that it is very important that we be careful with where we enter our credit card data on the Internet, avoiding phishing pages, using virtual credit cards whenever possible, or payment intermediaries such as PayPal. In addition, it is convenient to review the transactions in our account to avoid suspicious activity.

The really dangerous thing about this attack is all the information about the affected users, with full names and billing addresses included. The source of this information is either a phishing page or a store that has exposed a database.

Am I Breached ?: Check if your name is on the Dark Web

Cyble claims that it has the database in its possession, and has added it to all the information it offers in its search engine. In its https://amibreached.com/ search engine, similar to what haveibeenpwned offers, the company allows you to check if an email, a domain or a password appears in some filtered database. In turn, it also allows you to search the Dark Web for all kinds of terms to see if it currently appears on the Dark Web. In their database they have 40,000 million records of information that has been present on the Dark Web at some point.