$ 800 rooms and $ 100 sandwiches; Disneyland is getting more expensive every day

The disney magic it is more expensive every day. After its reopening, the rates in the “happiest place on Earth” are aimed at clients with a higher purchasing power, with hotel rooms of $ 800 and sandwiches of $ 100.

Although there are no fireworks because of the pandemic measures, an average family must pay for a summer vacation approximately $ 6,000.

According to the latest reports, the average income in the United States is $ 5,725 pesos per month, so for many people it has become prohibitive to go to Disneyland.

The giant sandwich in the new Pym Test Kitchen costs $ 100. (Photo: Disney)

A Daily Mail report indicated that additional charges for new attractions like Spider-Man are proliferating, adding to the high costs.

The cheapest room in July at Disneyland is listed at $ 463 and others reach the $ 800.

The high prices are registered despite the restrictions related to the pandemic that reduce part of the usual experience.

Fireworks displays, shows and iconic character parades are suspended due to social distancing rules. The first fireworks are scheduled to return on July 4.

(Photo: Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort via .)

Disney was for a long time the ideal destination for American families, although now different studies indicate that it is out of reach.

The basic lodging and attraction admission packages do not include additional experiences, air travel, transportation costs, parking fees, merchandise or any other extras, so the actual cost is highly more significant.

According to Insider, the median annual income is now $ 68,703, and the monthly expense exceeds $ 5,100 per month considering housing, transportation, food, utilities and other basic expenses.

A family with an average income would take around three years to pay for a trip, saving $ 200 a month.

Disney prices continue to rise as the company appears to be targeting its batteries at higher-income individuals.

(Photo: Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort via .)

Disney World has raised its ticket prices at roughly double the rate of inflation in the past decade, in an effort to compete with Universal Studios, which opened its Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2016, The Wall Street Journal established.

“Disney doesn’t like to lose, not just lose, Disney doesn’t even like to compete,” Robert Niles, founder of Theme Park Insider, told Insider.

“Disney wants to dominate its competition.”