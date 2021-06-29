80% want to send to classes only with vaccine; perception of face-to-face return

MEXICO CITY.

Eight out of ten Mexicans consider that the best time to return to face-to-face classes would be when all children are vaccinated, while the rest think that it is preferable to start classes even if they have not received immunization.

This, after the country barely authorized the vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age and, in the world, they are in the process of clinical trials to determine if they are safe for children under 12 years of age.

According to the study Perception on the return to face-to-face classes in the context of the pandemic, carried out by the UVM Public Opinion Center, although the voluntary return of some children to face-to-face classes in Mexico City barely lasted two weeks, the dilemma over the best time to return awakens various positions among the population.

According to the survey, 69% of the participants consider it worrying that minors delay in returning to face-to-face classes, however, 79% do not agree with a hasty return to schools.

Faced with the option that children began to return to face-to-face classes since last June 7, 55% of the population estimated that it was not necessary to hasten this return and 45% considered that it should already happen.

Among the main concerns of the interviewees is that the children who attend the classrooms can infect a family member.

58% of Mexicans find it very worrying and 29% worrying that minors are infected with covid-19 at school.

Among other results of the study, it stands out that 87% of Mexicans agree that face-to-face return be staggered, although 74% admit that the family routine is likely to be complicated by a gradual reintegration and alternative schemes.

For six out of 10 ten respondents, the vaccination of teachers and educational personnel for the return is not enough. 42% disagree and 21% strongly disagree.

Regarding family collaboration, 66% believe it is possible that parents have educated their children in compliance with preventive measures, such as the use of face masks, gel and hand hygiene to be at school.

Economy does not recover: UNAM

UNAM academics warned that the Mexican economy this year is not recovering after the crises caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Although for this year we think of a growth of 5% of the GDP after a drop of 8%; it is still unknown whether the recovery will be of that size. We observe that economic activity is far from what it was last year, no one knows what the future holds or what the performance of the Mexican economy will be and whether from that increase it will be possible to maintain high growth ”, explained Moritz Cruz, academic of the Institute of Economic Investigations.

In the round table Rebound or recovery of the Mexican economy, he pointed out that, after a contraction in GDP, there is a rebound in the economy that could occur due to circumstances such as the policy that is implemented, external scenarios, but also the way the United States responds to the crisis.

He highlighted that what has been observed during the deepest falls in the Mexican economy, since the 1980s, is a rebound in the same proportion, although in general, it is normal to see these processes after deep falls such as the one that occurred in 2020 for the pandemic.

José de Jesús Rodríguez Vargas, academic from the Faculty of Economics, explained that the crisis period caused by the pandemic produced an almost vertical drop in 2020, of 8.5% of GDP and this year there is an increase in the economy that generates a rebound and not a recovery.