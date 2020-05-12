Latin America is close to 372 thousand positive cases of new coronavirus, and some governments take new measures of hardening

The coronavirus broke several barriers on Monday America: in United States the dead exceed 80 thousand and in Brazil the 11 thousand 500; Latin America is close to 372 thousand positive cases and on the continent some governments take new measures of hardening and others initiate partial openings.

The World Organization of the Health (WHO) confirmed another record, cases in the world have exceeded four million, an increase of one million in the last eleven days, and the number of deaths rose to 278,892, that is, a daily increase of 8,000 527.

United States and Brazil suffer to the rise

The United States continues to surpass marks. This Monday it registered more than 80 thousand deaths from COVID-19, which already leaves 1,344,412 infected, being by far the country in the world with the most victims of this disease.

Along with the escalation of figures, the hypothesis of the alleged responsibility of China In “hiding” information about the “severity” of the coronavirus, it took hold after 18 prosecutors asked that Congress investigate the Chinese government for the management of the disease.

This action is in addition to a lawsuit filed on April 21 by the state of Missouri against the Government of China, the Chinese Communist Party and officials and institutions of that country, who they blame “for the devastation and destruction” caused by the pandemic .

Brazil, the second most affected country in America, already totals 11 thousand 519 deaths, while the number of infected exceeds 168 thousand 300 people.

Locks and openings

The cities of Niteroi and Sao Gonçal, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, this Monday joined 18 other Brazilian cities in adopting the total lock to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro It is the second state in Brazil most plagued by the coronavirus, after accounting for more than 17,000 cases and 1,714 deaths.

In contrast, in the US many are the areas of the country that urge them to resume their commercial activities. This is the case of three regions in the north of the state of NY that from next Friday they will start the first phase of the reopening, although the Big Apple, the city that has lost the most lives (26,641 deaths), will initially be expected until June.

In Florida, with 40 thousand 982 cases and thousand 173 deaths, after a week of reopening in phases, some places had to close again due to lack of distancing Social.

Colombia started the gradual reopening from various economic sectors, such as the gradual activation of industrial activities and the sales of vehicles, as well as furniture stores, stationeries, laundries and bookstores that comply with the sanitary protocols established in the country, where there are already 11,613 infections and 479 deaths.

Haiti, the poorest country in America, began this Monday the mandatory use of face masks, but many do not have or do not know how to use them, but what is more worrying is that in the popular markets where they are sold it is possible to try this element, which can further spread the coronavirus, which has already left 182 infections.

The savior, where the death toll rose to 18 and the cases to 958, is in “absolute” and “rigid” quarantine with the prohibition of the movement of the collective transport and the limitation of food purchase through the identity number until the end of this month, but the Government has already warned that it can be extended.

While Costa Rica announced a plan to de-escalate restrictions on economic activities, which includes four stages until August, with the possibility of backing down if there is a large increase in infections that already add up to 801 and seven deaths.

Political move

The Superior Council of the Private Company (Cosep), main employer of Nicaragua, demanded that the government “respond” to the pandemic “without political calculations” defending that “the life of Nicaraguans comes first”.

The union’s request comes after rumors that the president Daniel Ortega would be interested in that the COVID-19 hit the country hard, for a reason that allows it to suspend the 2021 elections, with the aim of extending its mandate, which began in 2007, and which has revalidated in elections that the opposition calls fraudulent.

The Ortega government, which has received criticism from national and international sectors, has not established restrictions in the face of the pandemic, and only recognizes 16 cases of contagion and five deaths “all imported”, while the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 registers 781 cases and 88 deaths.

Stranded drama

In UruguayAs in various parts of the world, the drama of hundreds of stranded citizens continues. This Monday, 20 members of a group of about 200 Spaniards and Uruguayans residing in Spain they met in front of the Consulate of that country in Montevideo to demand a return humanitarian flight.

In addition, the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, who was stranded 20 kilometers from the Uruguayan coast and with a large part of its passengers affected by the COVID-19, docked in the port of Montevideo waiting for the evacuation of the almost 90 members. of the crew, which is expected to be this Tuesday.

In the midst of this grim panorama, a study by the Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp) was released, with the collaboration of English and Italian scientists, that the anticoagulant heparin could stop the entry of COVID by up to 70 percent -19 in cells.

With information from EFE