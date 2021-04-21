80 students spend the night in the Rector’s Office of the UB against the “crisis” of the public university

The students who occupied the historic building -where the rectorate is located- of the University of Barcelona (UB) against “educational crisis” they continue 24 hours later with their protest in the faculty premises, where they have spent the night some 80 people.

Sources of Sindicat d’Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) have explained to Europa Press this Wednesday that throughout the day they will focus on preparing their meeting on Thursday with the Catalan Association of Public Universities (Acup) to ask them again to sign the ‘Commitment against the educational crisis’ launched by the student movement.

Representatives of the Sepc already met this Tuesday afternoon with the Acup, which claimed to have “good tune” with their demands, to ask for the commitment of the rectors in the face of the educational crisis in which they consider that public universities are immersed in the framework of the pandemic.

Measures against the “educational crisis”

Among other measures, the ‘Commitment against the educational crisis’ calls for the price matching undergraduate and master’s degrees among themselves, mandatory remuneration for internships and “support for absolution of all those indicted for defending the public university “.

He also demands a shock plan for the Catalan against the “linguistic emergency”, implant feminist protocols effective and review teaching plans from a gender perspective.

During the occupation, students have had the musical performance of ‘Ginestà’ in the ‘pati de lletres’. of the building. The SEPC assures that the event also had the participation of associate professors and doctoral students of the institution. “The precariousness of our teachers also shows the educational crisis to which we students are subjected” the syndicate has pointed out via Twitter.