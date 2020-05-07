The expert in work cultures explains that the concept of “No return to normality” means that it will change the way the business sector moves and connects.

In Mexico, only 20 percent of companies they have access to technological development, research and globalization, characteristics that will allow them to face the consequences of Covid-19; Erika Villavicencio-Ayub, coordinator and researcher of Organizational Psychology at the Faculty of Psychology (FP) of UNAM, stated.

80 percent of the remaining companies must start the process to become a resilient organization and to be able to reduce the costs of the health emergency, he warned.

Characteristics such as the high rate of staff turnover, lack of commitment, low productivity and continuity, toxic environments and negative leadership, indicated that they are some psychosocial elements that prevent the decision making of the directorates and in the management of resources, including the human one.

In the country, 80 percent of companies are considered toxic, due to negative leadership, workplace harassment, strenuous working hours, interference in the work-family relationship and stress loads, which cause anxiety disorders; This is derived from the nature of the functions of the position, the type of working day and exposure to severe traumatic events or acts of labor aggression against the worker, highlighted the academic, who for more than 10 years has been dedicated to investigating the cultures of I work in different organizations in our territory.

“To avoid fines, most companies appear to comply with the NOM-035-STPS-2018 standard, which aims to identify, analyze and prevent psychosocial risk factors in organizations, and this affects the work teams, the performance, causes talent leaks and exponential costs. If we really want to generate commitment, it is necessary bet on a good development, and that the workers feel important ”, stated Erika.

The specialist explained that the “No return to normal”It means that the way companies move, build, relate, learn and connect will change, so they must design strategies that will guide sustainability, income generation and economic recovery.

Also important is the “People’s health”, Which implies protecting and sheltering the worker, through actions that involve human capital issues to provide them with tranquility, transparency and security.

“The message is clear, just turn to the companies that have already advanced towards the well-being of their collaborators. The root transformation in the care and prevention of each psychosocial risk factor to strengthen work teams and acquire the ability to be flexible and resilient to overcome any crisis, “he concluded.