         80% of users say they worry about the security of their passwords… but most still don’t change them regularly

LogMeIn, a US company that develops remote access and support solutions (in addition to being the developers of LastPass), has released a study on the habits related to the use of passwords among more than 3,000 users in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Brazil and Singapore.

Its conclusions are somewhat disheartening: Although people have more knowledge about good cybersecurity practices, when it comes down to it, they still don’t protect themselves. Thus, for example, although 91% of respondents say they know that always using the same password or variations of them “is a risk”, 66% end up doing just that.

Another similar study done two years ago by the same company then revealed a slightly lower number of ‘unconscious’ users: Only 58% fell into that error. Fear of forgetting login information It is the star ratio (60%) among those used as an excuse by these users.

And it is that the study proves that having a better knowledge of good practices on cybersecurity and greater awareness of the threat posed by data breaches does not necessarily translate into more responsible attitudes.

As explained by John Bennett, Head of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn,

“At a time when much of the world is working from home because of the coronavirus, users appear numb to weak passwords threatening them and continue to exhibit behaviors that compromise their data.”

In fact, the study detects several clear contradictions to the habits of the users:

77% say they are informed about good practices in the use of passwords, but 27% still write them down to have on hand.

80% are concerned that their passwords have been compromised … but 48% say they never change their password preventively.

4 out of 10 users think that “their account is not valuable enough to deserve a hacker’s time”.

Fortunately, the study also detects how use and awareness of the importance of multi-factor authentication grows (technology that Microsoft said a few months ago was capable of avoiding 99.9% of ‘hacks’):

54% of users use it on their personal accounts.

37% use it on their professional accounts.

Only 19% say they do not know what it is.

LogMeIn’s recommended recipe for responsibly managing passwords it happens by not trying to remember our passwords, but use specific software for it; It also happens to enable multi-factor authentication when that option exists. LogMeIn also advises, aside from controversies, use biometric login systems.

