80% of the vegetation of the delta of the Llobregat river is already exotic

04/29/2021 at 11:03 AM CEST

Not only animals, but also invasive plants are taking over Spain. An example is the case of the Llobregat river (Barcelona), where autochthonous plants are beginning to be in a minority compared to invaders.

The accumulation of alterations caused by man has turned the river areas of the large Spanish cities into the ‘Garden of Eden’ of invasive plants, which in cases such as the Llobregat river, south of Barcelona, ​​already amounts to 80 % of the vegetation cover.

“Invasions by plants are closely associated with the changes we make in the territory, fundamentally to anthropic changes generated by humans, that is why metropolitan rivers are the place where we see the greatest impact by invasives & rdquor ;, Joan Pino, professor of Ecology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and director of the research center, explains to Efe. CREAF.

Pino, who has led the development of ExoCat, the Catalog of Invasive Species of Catalonia, refers to the aquatic environments of large cities as “the Garden of Eden & rdquor; of invasive plants.

And he attributes it to three fundamental reasons: “Its coastal climate with a medium temperature regime; the abundance of resources for these plants in the form of fertile soils that are left free by the fragmentation of habitats after the construction of infrastructures; and a high concentration of population, which means more opportunities for exotic plants and animals to arrive & rdquor;

The key that opened the way to invasive species

The Llobregat delta, with 50% of invasive plants occupying 80% of the territory is a good example of this.

“The moment the city of Barcelona grows and its economy is outsourced, the delta becomes a logistics platform, with a port, an increase in road infrastructures, an increase in the extension of the El Prat airport, and therefore the consequent end of traditional agricultural activity& rdquor ;, explains.

The fragmentation of habitats and the abandonment of these agricultural soils in the early 1990s, they were the key that opened the way to invasive plants “which, in general, have a great capacity for reproduction and regrowth to rapidly colonize spaces and displace autochthonous species & rdquor ;, points out Santiago Sabaté, professor of Ecology at the University from Barcelona and CREAF researcher.

As a consequence, the banks of the Llobregat are plagued with cane, sagebrush and Senecio pterophorus; the cultivated fields of the delta are colonized by the Pampas feather duster; the pine forest areas that once served as a barrier between the beach and the crops are full of false acacia, eucalyptus, orange blossom from China, evergreen myophore and honeysuckle from Japan; while evening primrose and cat’s claw have spread through its dune systems and beaches.

How they reproduce and expand

Most came from distant lands to decorate gardens and homes, and their successful reproductive strategies made it easy for them to expand beyond them, Sabaté said.

Thus, the feather duster or grass of the Pampas, for example, “is formed by female feet and hermaphroditic feet, so that all individuals produce seeds with the pollen of the hermaphrodites; the Japanese honeysuckle gives very palatable seeds for birds that end up scattering them everywhere; and the evening primrose has a type of reproduction that scientists call “suicidal & rdquor; since it uses so much force to expand that it dies after doing so.

The conditions of humid and slightly saline soils of phreatic plains such as this one, close to rivers and the coastline, facilitate the propagating power of invasive aquatic plants.

How to act?

How to act in these territories subjected to this constant pressure of biological invasions? Pino emphasizes that in addition to controlling current invasive plants, the key is to anticipate future invasions.

That is why it underlines the importance of having black lists of potentially invasive species in the territory, which allow the establishment of mechanisms such as alarm networks, early follow-up and quick action to prevent these specimens from continuing to thrive.

The European Life Invasaqua project has already taken the first step with the publication of the “List of potentially invasive alien species in the Iberian Peninsula 2020 & rdquor ;, prepared by more than 60 experts from 30 different institutions in Spain and Portugal.

It is intended to provide administrations with the scientific basis they need to prevent these false “gardens of Eden & rdquor; keep growing.

