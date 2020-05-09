S.f.

Updated: 05/09/2020 10: 57h

save

Related news

80% of parents consider that the weeks of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic have served to improve the relationship with your children and 50% think that after this experience the relationship with their children will change for the better. This is stated in a study prepared by the snack maker Risi, which determines that parents and children are now “more united than before, they understand each other more, they have spent quality time together, there is greater complicity and they value even more the moments in common ».

58.6% of the parents surveyed consider that they have overcome the “challenge” of Work from home. However, concerns about childcare have varied depending on the age of the children. For the majority, those over the age of ten are much more difficult to entertain at home than the youngest, although, according to the parents’ criteria, they have behaved “considerably better than the youngest”.

Many of the parents surveyed agree that their children have developed during confinement. skills like patience, self-improvement and responsibility and they think that these weeks have been “an opportunity to rediscover” their children since the type of life they led before prevented them from having so many hours a day to be with them. The ability to adapt to change and mutual understanding are the qualities that they cite as the key to adapting to this situation.

Regarding entertainment, the Risi survey shows that the youngest, between 3 and 10 years old, have opted for more sensory and cooperative play crafts and activities; while those over ten years have taken advantage of these days to make recipes, help with household chores, watch series and movies, as well as playing on consoles. A large majority of children have highlighted the lucky to be able to spend more time with his parentss.

Marketing Director of Risi, Alexandra, explained that the analysis is part of a “tribute” to the children who, in her opinion, “have given a lesson in good behavior and adaptation to changes” despite having been separated from his friends and grandparents and despite not being able to go outside until recently.

Join the Family newsletter and receive our best news for free every week in your email

Themes.