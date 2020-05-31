Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

An investigation carried out by Newzoo, has revealed that the 80% of players eat or drink while playing video games. The research analyzed men and women from the 5 continents, where the results showed that the players from europeare less likely to eat or drink when playing, with a 73% of these while Asian players are more gluttonous, with a 84% of them eating or drinking while playing.

Within the Asian continent, the countries with the most players who eat or drink while playing are those of the India with a 94% of the players and Indonesia with 93%. In contrast, in Oceania, only one 63% do the same in New Zealand, and 65% in Singapore.

In America, Europe and Asia, more than half of the players who consume while playing are men. Across the three regions, the group most likely to consume are players men between 21 and 35 years old.

If we talk about the female sex, 87% of women living on the American continent consume while playing, Meanwhile in Europe only one is registered 78%. The women between 21 and 35 years are the most consuming in these last two regions, while in Asia women 10 to 20 years old present a slightly higher percentage.

With respect to what gamers consume, both in America and Europe have similar consumption habits. Potato chips and cookies, accompanied by carbonated beverages, are the most popular in both regions. Alcoholic beverages, lead more in the countries of Europe. AsiaFor its part, it presented more diverse results; drinks like tea, coffee and water are the most consumed in Japan (39%) and Taiwan (51%) when it comes to playing.

