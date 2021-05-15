80% of Americans support the legalization of Dreamers

May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021

The Immigration analyst, Iván Parra, said that 80% of Americans support it. currently, the legalization of the project of the “dreamers” (dreamers).

In this sense, he argued that it would be a way to avoid the deportation of more vulnerable migrants.

“We cannot use as an excuse that the border problem is what prevents a permanent solution from being given (…) So that children are not deported,” he said.

