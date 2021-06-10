80% is plastic, mostly bags and bottles

Madrid, Jun 10 (.) .- In the oceans there is garbage, but of what type and what is its origin? A new study puts figures on its composition on a global scale and confirms the overwhelming prevalence of plastics: on average, 80% of the objects found are made of this material, especially bags and bottles.

Plastic is by far the dominant material, followed by metal, glass, clothing and other textiles, rubber, paper, and processed wood. The highest proportion of plastic is in surface waters (95%), followed by coasts (83%), while river beds show the lowest percentage of these objects (49%).

These data are collected in an article in the journal Nature Sustainability, in which 112 categories of garbage – over 2.5 centimeters – are analyzed in seven different environments: river water, river beds, beaches, coastal waters, water open, coastal bottoms and great ocean depths.

Its publication is done together with another work that puts numbers on the contribution of European countries to marine litter. Both are led by Spanish scientists and try to harmonize and put order to the data, until now “scattered”, on this environmental problem.

Those responsible warn that the irresponsible production of single-use plastic articles, the inappropriate behavior of some users and the deficiencies in the recovery systems lead to a continuous leakage of this material; For this reason, they propose a greater control of the consumption and production of those products with a greater presence in nature.

The first article, led by Carmen Morales and Andrés Cózar, from the University of Cádiz (UCA), provides “the first global diagnosis” of the origin and composition of this garbage.

Collaboration between institutions, such as the BBVA Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Andalusian Government, research centers and NGOs from ten countries, has made it possible to identify the products with the greatest presence in large aquatic ecosystems, information that scientists want bring managers closer and that is essential for prevention policies, he points out to . Cózar.

Read more

Although the study makes various classifications according to the seven types of ecosystems analyzed, it collects average values.

Thus, of the 112 categories of waste examined, ten of them account for three-quarters of garbage, a “top ten” headed by bags, bottles, food containers and cutlery, and wrappers.

By environment, the bags appear between the two highest positions of the classification for all of them, with the exception of river beds and open waters, in position seven and eight, respectively. Plastic bottles consistently rank in the top five for all zones and are especially prevalent on deep sea beds.

In terms of origin, consumer take-out products – bags, wrappers, food containers or cans – represent the majority in all environments (from 50 to 88%), except in the open sea where they mostly come from ocean activities (66 %).

Those of medical and / or hygienic origin – such as wipes – are above all on the seabed near the coast.

“Our initial idea was simple, to develop a ranking of the products that contribute the most to marine litter as a reference for preventive policies,” Morales explains in a statement, who details that a systematic harmonization protocol was applied to integrate each of the large existing databases.

This process, with more than 12 million standardized garbage records, made it possible to connect and compare patterns.

In 2014, Cózar and his team established the first global map of microplastic, with five large areas of accumulation of floating material (one in the center of each of the ocean basins). Now the analysis is of “macro trash”, that of more than 2.5 centimeters that the human eye can see.

The concentrations, for example, of macro litter on coasts and coastal bottoms are of the order of 10,000 times higher than the concentration in deep bottoms. The coastline is a key strip to intercept trash before it turns into microplastics and spreads out of control.

This test was done before the pandemic; During the covid, waste from outdoor consumption activities was reduced and perhaps this is noticeable in the oceans, but also the increase in masks and gloves.

In this study on the Spanish side, Ecopuertos, Posidonia Green Project (Barcelona) and AZTI (Pasaia) have also participated.

The other work confirms that plastic objects enter the ocean in an especially important way from small rivers, streams and runoff from the coastal strip.

Based on the analysis of 42 rivers from eleven countries on the European continent, this work, headed by Daniel González (UCA), shows how they emit more than 600 million macro-garbage into the ocean in a single year (eight out of ten objects are made of plastic ).

Turkey is the main contributor (17%). However, it is “surprising” to see that high-income countries share 64% of the total annual emitted waste load, with Italy, the UK, Spain and Greece among the first.

“Our results show that the countries that supposedly have the best waste management strategies are not capable of preventing plastics from reaching their waterways and seas,” says González.

(c) . Agency