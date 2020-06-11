It is not the first time that we “boast” of the good fiber coverage in Spain. A few weeks ago, in fact, Fundación Telefónica presented the report ‘Digital Society in Spain 2019 ‘, which reflected that nine out of ten Spaniards already have internet access and three out of four have fiber optic coverage. On other occasions, we have also talked about how the rural gap is narrowing little by little.

Well, the 2020 Digital Economy and Society Index, published today by the European Commission, re-evaluates the advance of digital evolution in Spain and places our country as the second in the European Union with the best digital public services and the fifth with the best connectivity. Our strong point? Fiber coverage, which is already 80%.

Well above the European average

Source: DESI 2020

The Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) is a composite index that analyzes five indicators to monitor the evolution of the Member States of the European Union in digital competitiveness. These five indicators are connectivity, human capital, internet use, integration of digital technology and digital public services.

In the global index, Spain ranks 11th among the 28 member states of the European Union, ahead of countries like Germany, France and Italy. Of the five indicators, we failed in human capital, but we stand out especially in connectivity and digital public services.

Source: DESI 2020

In this last field, Spain It has advanced two positions compared to last year and it becomes the second country in the European Union with the best digital public services, an area that measures levels of electronic administration, open data and digital administration services for citizens and companies.

In connectivity, Spain occupies fifth place in the ranking of 28 and improves in all indicators. The report highlights as a strong point of our country Fiber Optic Home Deployment (FTTH) which is 80%, well above the European average (34%). In addition, in rural areas, coverage in Spain reaches 46% of households, compared to 21% in Europe.

Source: DESI 2020

In this sense, the implementation of broadband of at least 100 Mbps has increased in Estaña by 23 percentage points (from 30% in 2018 to 53% in 2019), well above the EU average (26%), but 4G coverage reached 95%, 1% below the EU average (96%). Of course, Spain’s prices are higher than the EU average, ranking 25th in DESI.

With respect to use of internet services (make video calls, read news online, use social networks, etc.), Spain is in 11th place in the ranking, improving two positions compared to last year. And in integration of digital technology, which analyzes the digital behavior of companies, we occupy the thirteenth position.

In rural areas, fiber optic coverage reaches 46% of households in Spain, compared to 21% on average in Europe

The only field where Spain is below the European average is in human capital, which takes into account indicators on digital skills, graduates and specialists in Information Technology: Spain has improved its position compared to last year’s ranking, but it is still below the European average, specifically, in 16th place.

It should be clarified, however, that DESI 2020 summarizes the data collected in 2019, therefore, includes data prior to the COVID-19 crisis. In any case, the report also highlights how the pandemic has revealed the importance of connectivity and digital skills for the economy and for society as a whole.

