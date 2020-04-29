In addition to making the environments in which they are placed more comfortable, decorative pillows are also an easy – and inexpensive – way to transform the decoration of a space.

The details make all the difference when thinking about how you want the rooms in your home to look. The decorative pillows prove just that! And the best thing is that they are super versatile and, therefore, they are not just for sofa, but can also be used in the most diverse places.

1. Decorative pillows for the living room. Source: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

So, if you want to give your home a sweet home look, you can bet without fear on decorative pillows. And, to help when choosing yours, whether purchased separately or in a pillow kit, check out several models and choose which one best fits your decor!

Advantages of decorative pillows

Decorative pillows are really just advantages. They can be smooth or have the most varied prints, such as polka dots, stripes, animal print, words and much more.

2. Making a mix with decorative pillows can make your environment more charming. Tria Arquitetura Project

Photo: Viva Decora

In addition, they also come in the most diverse shapes and sizes. All of this allows you to use your creativity when choosing whether you want one or several decorative pillows forming a pillow kit that is a mix full of personality.

3. The choice of prints, sizes and shapes of decorative pillows is up to you! Juliana Pippi’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

And, if you get tired of the colors, textures or prints of your decorative pillows, you can change their look with simple pillow covers. That way, you can transform a super colorful decorative pillow into something more discreet with a beige cover or light blue tones.

Just remember to always use your vacuum cleaner on the pillows, so you prevent them from accumulating dust and causing allergic reactions.

Decorative pillows for sofa, chairs and armchairs

One of the most common places for decorative pillows is the room. There, they can be on the most varied furniture, but the most classic are the decorative sofa cushions. However, you can also use the cushions for chair, armchair or wherever you prefer.

4. Use decorative pillows on the chairs in the room. Source: Adriana Fontana

Photo: Viva Decora

The decorative pillows on the chairs or armchairs also bring a special touch to the decoration of the environment. For this reason, whenever possible use and abuse of prints, as they bring joy and relaxation to the room.

5. This white sofa has taken on a new life with this mix of decorative pillows. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

Decorative seat cushions

Decorative seat cushions, known as seat cushions, are used to make the kitchen, dining room and balcony chairs more beautiful and cozy. In the market it is possible to find different colors, shapes and fabrics of decorative cushions for sitting, this allows you to find the perfect cushion for your seat.

6. The decorative cushions for the blue chair are ideal for the balcony. Source: Decorate

Photo: Viva Decora

Decorative pillows for bed

Decorative pillows are a great option for those who want to make their room even more welcoming. For this reason, many people use these pieces on the bed during the day and, at night, when they go to sleep, collect them.

7. Models of decorative pillows for bed. Source: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Personalized decorative pillows

If you want to include decorative pillows with a unique and special design in the decoration of your environment, you should invest in the purchase or manufacture of personalized decorative pillows. A creative idea that many people are looking for is to print a photo on the pillow.

8. Decorative pillow models using patchwork technique. Source: Studio 1202

Photo: Viva Decora

Now, if you have handicrafts and fabric scraps left over at home, you can create your own pillows using the patchwork technique.

9. Cushions with creative design brighten the room. Source: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

To give you even more tips on decorative pillows for you, we made a video with recommendations from a professional. Check out!

Watch some more professional tips on choosing decorative pillows

Check out +71 models of decorative pillows

10. Decorative pillows with different texture and fabrics, like suede, are also very interesting. Natalia Salla’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

11. In Mariana and Thaysa’s design, the decorative pillows in yellow and gray match perfectly with the painting

Photo: Viva Decora

12. The mixture of prints, sizes, fabrics, such as suede, and styles of decorative pillows made the room more cozy. Design of Kitchenette Faria

Photo: Viva Decora

13. The serious atmosphere with a suede sofa is more relaxed with fun decorative pillows. Juliana Conforto’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

14. Even small sofas look better with decorative pillows. Susana Requião’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

15. Decorative pillows can also be more discreet, if your style is like that. Renata Basques Project

Photo: Viva Decora

16. Merging neutral decorative pillows with prints gives a very good result too. Anna and Anderson Project

Photo: Viva Decora

17. If you are more daring, you can also combine colorful decorative pillows of the most diverse styles. Artis Design project

Photo: Viva Decora

18. Here, for example, the decorative pillows have super varied patterns. Mandril Architecture Project

Photo: Viva Decora

19. The touch of color in the environment is due to the decorative pillows in yellow and with similar prints. Sandra Sanches project

Photo: Viva Decora

20. A house with a very neutral decor can be made more interesting with decorative pillows. Juliana Pippi’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

21. See how the atmosphere is more cheerful thanks to the use of colorful decorative pillows. Juliana Pippi’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

22. Even more colorful environments also benefit from the use of decorative pillows. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

23. The decorative pillows in black and white gave a more sophisticated look to this environment. Now Arquitetura project

Photo: Viva Decora

24. Stripes are a classic print that never goes out of style. Project by Renato Teles Arquitetura

Photo: Viva Decora

25. If your style is more sober, there are also many options for discreet and beautiful decorative pillows. Roberto Migotto’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

26. Varied decorative pillows on a large sofa. Katia Llaneli’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

27. In the neutral room, the colorful decorative pillows add an extra charm. Juliana Lahoz’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

28. Decorative pillows with gray base. Oppa Project

Photo: Viva Decora

29. Colorful decorative pillows make the environment more cheerful. Decorating Project

Photo: Viva Decora

30. The zigzag prints look great together. Inova Arquitetura Project

Photo: Viva Decora

31. Here, decorative pillows blend perfectly with the environment. Project by Ana Cristina Nigromalta

Photo: Viva Decora

32. Just one or two decorative pillows makes all the difference

Photo: Viva Decora

33. The fun prints on the decorative pillows match the wall decorations. Project by Liane Martins

Photo: Viva Decora

34. In Carolina Elias Annibal’s project, decorative pillows come to life by combining with the plants displayed in the room

Photo: Viva Decora

35. Decorative pillows in red. Project by Lorrayne Zucolotto

Photo: Viva Decora

36. Fuzzy decorative pillows are a big current trend! Erica Salguero’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

37. Decorative pillows of different shapes. Patricia Martinez Project

Photo: Viva Decora

38. Prints with nature themes, such as birds and flowers, are also a trend. Zark Studio project

Photo: Viva Decora

39. This neutral room is much more striking with decorative pillows. Hildebrand Silva Arquitetura project

Photo: Viva Decora

40. If you don’t want to dare too much, you can combine a neutral pillow with a print. Project by Ina Arquitetura

Photo: Viva Decora

41. Zen room with red decorative pillows. Tetriz Arquitetura Project

Photo: Viva Decora

42. Marilia Veiga’s project brings a bright room with touches of color on the decorative pillows

Photo: Viva Decora

43. Colorful decorative pillows. Rodrigo Maia Project

Photo: Viva Decora

44. As the sofa already has a strong color, the decorative pillows chosen have darker tones. Project by Viviane de Pinho

Photo: Viva Decora

45. Decorative pillows with nature prints. Ah Yes Project

Photo: Viva Decora

46. ​​You can use the decorative pillows to show your personal tastes, as in this project by Flavia Medina

Photo: Viva Decora

47. Flowery decorative pillows matching the armchairs. Jayme Bernardo project

Photo: Viva Decora

48. Blue decorative pillows. Carla Felippi project

Photo: Viva Decora

49. Bird print. Project by Ana Luisa Previde

Photo: Viva Decora

50. Decorative pillows make the room more cozy. Project by Crisa Santos Arquitetos

Photo: Viva Decora

51. In rooms for teenagers and young adults, fun decorative pillows are guaranteed space. Roberta Menna Barreto’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

52. This modern room is made even more beautiful by the decorative pillows of various patterns mixed. Decorating Project Online Decoration

Photo: Viva Decora

53. The light room perfectly matched these decorative pillows. Doob Architecture project

Photo: Viva Decora

54. Here, decorative pillows match the print on the wall. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

55. Decorative pillows personalized with the first letters of the couple’s names. Gabriela Herde’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

56. The colorful decorative pillows brought this clean room to life. Leticia Araujo’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

57. The colorful decorative pillows emphasize the colors of the frames. Ana Yoshida’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

58. Decorative pillows matching other decor items. Project by Gabriel Valdivieso

Photo: Viva Decora

59. In Ednilson Hin’s project, we have decorative pillows on the bed and on the puffs

Photo: Viva Decora

60. The decorative pillows in the shape of pets are very cute and can give a different touch to the room. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

61. Here we see a fun broccoli pillow. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

62. Some people reuse their old pants to make cushion covers. Project by Maria Claudia

Photo: Viva Decora

63. Sheep decorative pillow. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

64. Animal prints are for the most daring. Brunete Fraccaroli’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

65. In the external area of ​​the house it is also possible to have decorative pillows, but prefer waterproof fabrics. Expo Revestir Project

Photo: Viva Decora

66. Colorful decorative chair cushions also look great. Juliana Conforto’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

67. In the living room, other furniture may also have decorative pillows, such as armchairs. Anna and Anderson Project

Photo: Viva Decora

68. The Frida Kahlo print matches the print on the armchair. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

69. This cushion with a print by Tarsila do Amaral fits perfectly with the tones of the furniture. Project by Manarelli Guimarães

Photo: Viva Decora

70. Without the cushion, the environment would be less charming. Mauricio Arruda’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

71. The colors of this decorative pillow look great in neutral decor. Renata Basques Project

Photo: Viva Decora

72. Decorative pillow matching the print of the lampshade. Meyer Cortez Project

Photo: Viva Decora

73. Aged flag prints are also in high demand. Project by Marcia Acaro

Photo: Viva Decora

74. Dog decorative pillow. Open House Project

Photo: Viva Decora

75. Heart-shaped decorative pillow. Buji Project

Photo: Viva Decora

76. The pillows reflect the personality and style of the home’s residents.

Photo: Viva Decora

77. Models of decorative chair cushions. Source: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

78. A touch of color is often enough to make the environment more beautiful. Rodrigo Fonseca’s project

Photo: Viva Decora

79. You can also bet on unusual shaped pillows. Project by Gabriele Barotto

Photo: Viva Decora

80. The shades of the stripes on the cushions perfectly match the brown of the sofa. Patricia Kolanian Project

Photo: Viva Decora

