In addition to making the environments in which they are placed more comfortable, decorative pillows are also an easy – and inexpensive – way to transform the decoration of a space.
The details make all the difference when thinking about how you want the rooms in your home to look. The decorative pillows prove just that! And the best thing is that they are super versatile and, therefore, they are not just for sofa, but can also be used in the most diverse places.
1. Decorative pillows for the living room. Source: Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
So, if you want to give your home a sweet home look, you can bet without fear on decorative pillows. And, to help when choosing yours, whether purchased separately or in a pillow kit, check out several models and choose which one best fits your decor!
Advantages of decorative pillows
Decorative pillows are really just advantages. They can be smooth or have the most varied prints, such as polka dots, stripes, animal print, words and much more.
2. Making a mix with decorative pillows can make your environment more charming. Tria Arquitetura Project
Photo: Viva Decora
In addition, they also come in the most diverse shapes and sizes. All of this allows you to use your creativity when choosing whether you want one or several decorative pillows forming a pillow kit that is a mix full of personality.
3. The choice of prints, sizes and shapes of decorative pillows is up to you! Juliana Pippi’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
And, if you get tired of the colors, textures or prints of your decorative pillows, you can change their look with simple pillow covers. That way, you can transform a super colorful decorative pillow into something more discreet with a beige cover or light blue tones.
Just remember to always use your vacuum cleaner on the pillows, so you prevent them from accumulating dust and causing allergic reactions.
Decorative pillows for sofa, chairs and armchairs
One of the most common places for decorative pillows is the room. There, they can be on the most varied furniture, but the most classic are the decorative sofa cushions. However, you can also use the cushions for chair, armchair or wherever you prefer.
4. Use decorative pillows on the chairs in the room. Source: Adriana Fontana
Photo: Viva Decora
The decorative pillows on the chairs or armchairs also bring a special touch to the decoration of the environment. For this reason, whenever possible use and abuse of prints, as they bring joy and relaxation to the room.
5. This white sofa has taken on a new life with this mix of decorative pillows. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
Decorative seat cushions
Decorative seat cushions, known as seat cushions, are used to make the kitchen, dining room and balcony chairs more beautiful and cozy. In the market it is possible to find different colors, shapes and fabrics of decorative cushions for sitting, this allows you to find the perfect cushion for your seat.
6. The decorative cushions for the blue chair are ideal for the balcony. Source: Decorate
Photo: Viva Decora
Decorative pillows for bed
Decorative pillows are a great option for those who want to make their room even more welcoming. For this reason, many people use these pieces on the bed during the day and, at night, when they go to sleep, collect them.
7. Models of decorative pillows for bed. Source: Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
Personalized decorative pillows
If you want to include decorative pillows with a unique and special design in the decoration of your environment, you should invest in the purchase or manufacture of personalized decorative pillows. A creative idea that many people are looking for is to print a photo on the pillow.
8. Decorative pillow models using patchwork technique. Source: Studio 1202
Photo: Viva Decora
Now, if you have handicrafts and fabric scraps left over at home, you can create your own pillows using the patchwork technique.
9. Cushions with creative design brighten the room. Source: Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
To give you even more tips on decorative pillows for you, we made a video with recommendations from a professional. Check out!
Watch some more professional tips on choosing decorative pillows
Check out +71 models of decorative pillows
10. Decorative pillows with different texture and fabrics, like suede, are also very interesting. Natalia Salla’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
11. In Mariana and Thaysa’s design, the decorative pillows in yellow and gray match perfectly with the painting
Photo: Viva Decora
12. The mixture of prints, sizes, fabrics, such as suede, and styles of decorative pillows made the room more cozy. Design of Kitchenette Faria
Photo: Viva Decora
13. The serious atmosphere with a suede sofa is more relaxed with fun decorative pillows. Juliana Conforto’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
14. Even small sofas look better with decorative pillows. Susana Requião’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
15. Decorative pillows can also be more discreet, if your style is like that. Renata Basques Project
Photo: Viva Decora
16. Merging neutral decorative pillows with prints gives a very good result too. Anna and Anderson Project
Photo: Viva Decora
17. If you are more daring, you can also combine colorful decorative pillows of the most diverse styles. Artis Design project
Photo: Viva Decora
18. Here, for example, the decorative pillows have super varied patterns. Mandril Architecture Project
Photo: Viva Decora
19. The touch of color in the environment is due to the decorative pillows in yellow and with similar prints. Sandra Sanches project
Photo: Viva Decora
20. A house with a very neutral decor can be made more interesting with decorative pillows. Juliana Pippi’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
21. See how the atmosphere is more cheerful thanks to the use of colorful decorative pillows. Juliana Pippi’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
22. Even more colorful environments also benefit from the use of decorative pillows. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
23. The decorative pillows in black and white gave a more sophisticated look to this environment. Now Arquitetura project
Photo: Viva Decora
24. Stripes are a classic print that never goes out of style. Project by Renato Teles Arquitetura
Photo: Viva Decora
25. If your style is more sober, there are also many options for discreet and beautiful decorative pillows. Roberto Migotto’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
26. Varied decorative pillows on a large sofa. Katia Llaneli’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
27. In the neutral room, the colorful decorative pillows add an extra charm. Juliana Lahoz’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
28. Decorative pillows with gray base. Oppa Project
Photo: Viva Decora
29. Colorful decorative pillows make the environment more cheerful. Decorating Project
Photo: Viva Decora
30. The zigzag prints look great together. Inova Arquitetura Project
Photo: Viva Decora
31. Here, decorative pillows blend perfectly with the environment. Project by Ana Cristina Nigromalta
Photo: Viva Decora
32. Just one or two decorative pillows makes all the difference
Photo: Viva Decora
33. The fun prints on the decorative pillows match the wall decorations. Project by Liane Martins
Photo: Viva Decora
34. In Carolina Elias Annibal’s project, decorative pillows come to life by combining with the plants displayed in the room
Photo: Viva Decora
35. Decorative pillows in red. Project by Lorrayne Zucolotto
Photo: Viva Decora
36. Fuzzy decorative pillows are a big current trend! Erica Salguero’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
37. Decorative pillows of different shapes. Patricia Martinez Project
Photo: Viva Decora
38. Prints with nature themes, such as birds and flowers, are also a trend. Zark Studio project
Photo: Viva Decora
39. This neutral room is much more striking with decorative pillows. Hildebrand Silva Arquitetura project
Photo: Viva Decora
40. If you don’t want to dare too much, you can combine a neutral pillow with a print. Project by Ina Arquitetura
Photo: Viva Decora
41. Zen room with red decorative pillows. Tetriz Arquitetura Project
Photo: Viva Decora
42. Marilia Veiga’s project brings a bright room with touches of color on the decorative pillows
Photo: Viva Decora
43. Colorful decorative pillows. Rodrigo Maia Project
Photo: Viva Decora
44. As the sofa already has a strong color, the decorative pillows chosen have darker tones. Project by Viviane de Pinho
Photo: Viva Decora
45. Decorative pillows with nature prints. Ah Yes Project
Photo: Viva Decora
46. You can use the decorative pillows to show your personal tastes, as in this project by Flavia Medina
Photo: Viva Decora
47. Flowery decorative pillows matching the armchairs. Jayme Bernardo project
Photo: Viva Decora
48. Blue decorative pillows. Carla Felippi project
Photo: Viva Decora
49. Bird print. Project by Ana Luisa Previde
Photo: Viva Decora
50. Decorative pillows make the room more cozy. Project by Crisa Santos Arquitetos
Photo: Viva Decora
51. In rooms for teenagers and young adults, fun decorative pillows are guaranteed space. Roberta Menna Barreto’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
52. This modern room is made even more beautiful by the decorative pillows of various patterns mixed. Decorating Project Online Decoration
Photo: Viva Decora
53. The light room perfectly matched these decorative pillows. Doob Architecture project
Photo: Viva Decora
54. Here, decorative pillows match the print on the wall. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
55. Decorative pillows personalized with the first letters of the couple’s names. Gabriela Herde’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
56. The colorful decorative pillows brought this clean room to life. Leticia Araujo’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
57. The colorful decorative pillows emphasize the colors of the frames. Ana Yoshida’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
58. Decorative pillows matching other decor items. Project by Gabriel Valdivieso
Photo: Viva Decora
59. In Ednilson Hin’s project, we have decorative pillows on the bed and on the puffs
Photo: Viva Decora
60. The decorative pillows in the shape of pets are very cute and can give a different touch to the room. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
61. Here we see a fun broccoli pillow. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
62. Some people reuse their old pants to make cushion covers. Project by Maria Claudia
Photo: Viva Decora
63. Sheep decorative pillow. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
64. Animal prints are for the most daring. Brunete Fraccaroli’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
65. In the external area of the house it is also possible to have decorative pillows, but prefer waterproof fabrics. Expo Revestir Project
Photo: Viva Decora
66. Colorful decorative chair cushions also look great. Juliana Conforto’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
67. In the living room, other furniture may also have decorative pillows, such as armchairs. Anna and Anderson Project
Photo: Viva Decora
68. The Frida Kahlo print matches the print on the armchair. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
69. This cushion with a print by Tarsila do Amaral fits perfectly with the tones of the furniture. Project by Manarelli Guimarães
Photo: Viva Decora
70. Without the cushion, the environment would be less charming. Mauricio Arruda’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
71. The colors of this decorative pillow look great in neutral decor. Renata Basques Project
Photo: Viva Decora
72. Decorative pillow matching the print of the lampshade. Meyer Cortez Project
Photo: Viva Decora
73. Aged flag prints are also in high demand. Project by Marcia Acaro
Photo: Viva Decora
74. Dog decorative pillow. Open House Project
Photo: Viva Decora
75. Heart-shaped decorative pillow. Buji Project
Photo: Viva Decora
76. The pillows reflect the personality and style of the home’s residents.
Photo: Viva Decora
77. Models of decorative chair cushions. Source: Pinterest
Photo: Viva Decora
78. A touch of color is often enough to make the environment more beautiful. Rodrigo Fonseca’s project
Photo: Viva Decora
79. You can also bet on unusual shaped pillows. Project by Gabriele Barotto
Photo: Viva Decora
80. The shades of the stripes on the cushions perfectly match the brown of the sofa. Patricia Kolanian Project
Photo: Viva Decora
See too:
