The Venezuelan took the victory in the 2012 Spanish GP

It was his only victory and also his only podium in the Great Circus

It is also the Williams team’s last win to date.

Today is the eighth anniversary of Pastor Maldonado’s first and only victory in Formula 1. The Venezuelan won the 2012 Spanish GP after starting from the pole and keeping Fernando Alonso at bay in the last laps of the race. Pastor’s win has thus far been the last for the Williams team in the Grand Circus.

That weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was very special for Maldonado. Williams’ showed a great pace on board his car throughout the weekend, and managed to sign a second place in the standings. However, that second place became Pole since Lewis Hamilton was disqualified for running out of fuel before reaching the closed park.

On May 13, 2012, Maldonado started from first place but lost the lead in the same outing with Alonso. The Spanish dominated the test until the second pit stop, in which he was surprised by an undercut from the Venezuelan, who regained first place.

The last few laps were pure chase, Alonso reached Maldonado and even had DRS on several occasions, but was unable to beat the one of Williams, who crossed the finish line in first position and gave the first win to the Grove team in eight years . The previous victory was Juan Pablo Montoya in the 2004 Brazilian GP.

Maldonado claimed his first Formula 1 victory, and also took the podium for the first time. However, surprisingly that was going to end up being his last win, and also his last podium in Formula 1, a category that he ended up leaving as soon as the 2015 season ended.

Surprisingly, that result did not give much morale to both the Venezuelan and the Williams team, since they could not score in the following 9 GPs, both due to lack of pace and due to driving errors. The bad streak ended in October in Japan, where Pastor added four points after finishing eighth that race.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that this victory, in addition to being the last of Maldonado, is also up to this moment the last of Williams in Formula 1. Today, Grove’s eight years have been without a victory, and it is most likely That streak doesn’t end soon.

