The night of May 13, 2012 is one of the most remembered in the history of Santos Laguna, as well as the new Corona Stadium.

After an excellent season under the orders of Benjamín Galindo, the Warriors had finished the Clausura 2012 at the top of the standings with 36 points, so they would face the Jaguars of Chiapas in the league.

In a match of great emotions, Santos defeated the Jaguars 4-3 in Chiapas, with a last minute goal from Darwin Quintero, to complete the work in the second game and eliminate the feline team with a 2-1 victory (6- 4 overall) to get into the semifinals.

In the clash before the grand final, Santos measured the Tigers, ending the match in the “Volcano” with a tie to score, scoring for the Albiverdes Iván Estrada, while for Lucas Tigres scored Lucas Lobos.

It was a good result as a visitor for Galindo’s team, but things would get complicated in the second leg at Corona.





AGAINST THE ROPES

Just at minute five, Héctor Mancilla put the visiting team ahead with a header, and 20 minutes later, the Chilean reappeared to put the visitors 2-0 up, making the tie for the locals uphill.

In the second half, Tigres ‘third goal looked more feasible than the Warriors’ first, but the visitors were unable to complete.

At minute 68, just in front of the frame and in the small area, Lucas Lobos sent his shot to the post, so that the counter-shot was controlled by Oswaldo Sánchez, letting the Argentine go as he “killed” the Warriors.





MADNESS IN THE CROWN

When everything seemed lost for the Albiverdes, in the 86th minute Darwin Quintero sent a cross from the left that Oribe Peralta connected with a header and sent the ball to the back of the nets to bring them closer to home, and three minutes later, the Colombian with another center on the left that the “Brush” finished off with his left foot to beat Enrique Palos and provoke the fans’ delirium, since with the global tie Santos advanced to the final for better position in the table.

In the duel for the title, the Warriors tied Rayados somewhat in the first leg, while in the second leg they beat Monterrey 2-1 with goals from Daniel Ludueña and Oribe Peralta, thus lifting the fourth title.

