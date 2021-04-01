8-year-old girl scout breaks record by selling 32,000 boxes of cookies in California

San Bernardino girl Lilly Bumpus just broke a national record for selling the most Girl Scout cookies in one season.

The 8-year-old sold more than 32,000 boxes in the last three months. Her group of Girl Scouts held a special celebration, where the total boxes sold were revealed.

Lilly, who is a cancer survivor, has been in Girl Scouts for four years.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I never knew I could do that.’ And it meant a lot to me to see that great number. It’s like the biggest number I’ve ever seen in my life, ”the girl said, according to ABC 7.

Since the Girl Scouts were unable to sell their cookies in front of department stores this year, Lilly organized a booth outside her own home. She says that his dream is that the proceeds go to childhood cancer research.

In addition to putting up a stand outside your home, Lilly posted videos on her social media where she gave her honest opinion about the taste of cookies. In this way, she raised orders and answered questions from those who saw her, as reported in Mercury News.

