PAKISTAN.

Police arrested a Pakistani businessman and his wife on suspicion that their 8-year-old housemaid Zohra Shah was beaten to death when she opened the cage to feed the couple’s parakeets and they flew off, an agent reported Friday.

The man, who employed the girl for 3,000 rupees (about $ 20) a month, was so angry that, with the help of his wife, he hit the employee after the parakeets flew out on Sunday, reported Ahmad Nawaz, chief of local police in Rawalpindi.

The man, who police identified as Hassan Sidiqui, took the injured girl to a hospital, but fled when it occurred to her that she may have died, Nawaz added.

“This tragic incident also impacted us, but we are still investigating the case,” he said.

The girl’s death has generated national condemnation on social networks, where citizens, politicians and human rights defenders have demanded justice for the victim.

Pakistan’s human rights minister Shireen Mazari said she ordered an investigation into the girl’s death. This week he reported on Twitter that the couple is still in prison.

The couple will appear before a judge on Saturday in a pre-trial hearing. They have not yet been charged.

Investigators said they await the autopsy report and suspect she may also have been sexually assaulted.

Pakistani laws prohibit child labor, but many Pakistanis employ them to work at home, in factories and in shops, and officials say they frequently abuse them. An estimated 12 million children work in Pakistan.

The 8-year-old girl killed in Rawalpindi was from a village in the southern province of Punjab. His parents took the body for his burial.

A Pakistani human rights group in its annual report this year condemned the country and accused it of doing too little to protect the most vulnerable, including children and women.

In 2018, a Pakistani court sentenced a judge and his wife to three years in prison for torturing a 10-year-old domestic worker in Islamabad. The case was heavily reported in the local press, but reports of torture of domestic employees have continued. Experts say domestic workers rarely report abuse for fear of losing their jobs.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior