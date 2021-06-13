8-year-old boy sells collection of Pokémon cards to pay for $ 700 treatment of his sick dog



The beloved pet needed a $ 700 treatment, but the family couldn’t afford the expense.

Photo: federicoghedini / Pixabay

The love that a child has for their pet is priceless, and to show an 8-year-old boy was willing to give his most precious possessions to save his dog’s life. And it is that the little one sold his collection of Pokémon cards to achieve this.

Bryson Kliemann and his mother, Kimberly Woodruff, of Lebanon, Virginia, recently noticed that their 4-month-old dog, Bruce, was not feeling well and they took him to the vet.

After going to the local vet, Bruce was diagnosed with parvo, which is a contagious virus that can be fatal if left untreated. The procedure necessary to treat the puppy cost about $ 700, an amount the family could not afford.

“It saddened me a bit because normally my brother and sister play together and I don’t have anyone to play with. So I usually play with him, ”said little Bryson, according to People magazine.

Worried about losing his friend and playmate, the boy decided to take matters into his own hands and sell his Pokémon cards, which he had been collecting for the past four years. He set up a table outside his house along with a large sign that read: Sale of Pokémon.

His mother, Woodruff, was not home when Bryson began selling the Pokémon cards on May 4, but her husband sent her a photo of Bryson by their vending table.

Bryson sold the cards for between $ 5 and $ 10.. However, once people found out about his fundraiser through Facebook, they started donating without expecting Pokémon cards in return.

Woodruff decided to create a fundraiser on the GoFundMe page to raise money for the procedure after receiving an overwhelming number of messages from the community about donating to them.

Although he initially set out to raise $ 800, Bryson has earned more than $ 27,000 through his fundraisings.

On May 10, Woodruff revealed that Bruce received his treatment and was on the mend.

“Bruce is now home with his family. She is very well, but she is still recovering, ”the mother said on the fundraising page.

Woodruff said any additional donations will be used to help other families who need money to care for their pets.

–You may also be interested: Edmit, a university consultant, promises to pay 6 months of your student loans if you cannot find a job