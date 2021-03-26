8 were repatriated – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI – The Coast Guard reported on Monday that it repatriated eight Cuban migrants to Cuba last Saturday.

Seven of the migrants were intercepted by a law enforcement team from Station Islamorada off the coast of Islamorada on Tuesday after a flight crew from Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations discovered a unsafe boat.

The other migrant was intercepted on Duck Key Tuesday by a Marathon station police team and CBP maritime interdiction agents.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the rescue of 6 Cubans who were stranded on an island in the Bahamas. In Anguilla Key, another group of Cubans were also rescued a few days ago, this time there were 5 men and a teenager who were spotted since Wednesday and handed over to the Bahamian authorities this Friday.

“We patrol by air and sea with our partner agencies to discourage unsafe travel,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, liaison officer for the Coast Guard and the US embassy in Havana. “The loss of life is too great to make these trips in unsafe boats.”

Since October 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have intercepted 87 Cubans compared to fiscal year 2019, from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019, where crews intercepted 314 Cubans in total, as explained by the Coast Guard of the Southeastern US District 7.

All migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical care, according to the Coast Guard. No migrants in these cases were reported to have symptoms related to COVID-19.