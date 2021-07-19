8 ways to combat body image anxiety

Tips for Managing Anxiety After Confinement 1:06

(The Conversation) – Re-socializing can bring excitement and a sense of normalcy, but it can also increase body image anxiety, due to the changes the body may have undergone during the pandemic.

I am a psychologist who has studied body image for over 20 years and I have seen how the covid-19 pandemic can affect health and well-being in many ways, including body image.

The gyms were closed. Self-care rituals may have fallen by the wayside as stresses and difficulties accumulated, such as homeschooling and strained finances.

The pandemic also took an important way of dealing with the situation: social support through physical contact.

Pandemic stress has led many people to resort to other coping mechanisms, some of which were detrimental to both physical and mental health.

In a study of 5,469 adults in Australia, 35% reported an increase in bingeing or eating large amounts of food in a short period of time, due to pandemic life. In another study of 365 adults in Italy, 25.7% reported an increase in emotional eating during the course of confinement.

And in a survey of 3,000 adults in the United States, 61% said they experienced unwanted weight changes since the start of the pandemic. It’s no wonder people feel anxious about what others think about their change in appearance.

What is body image?

Body image is a person’s “inside view”, or feelings, perceptions, thoughts, and beliefs, about their body. Body image can be positive, neutral, or negative and can fluctuate.

Situations that cause a negative body image, such as not wearing previously comfortable clothes, noticing age-related changes in appearance, seeing an unflattering image of yourself, and comparing your body to a social media influencer , are called threats to body image.

Threats to body image have been part of the COVID-19 experience for many people. The struggle to eat too much or too little, preoccupation with food, and anxiety about weight and body shape also increased during the pandemic.

Fortunately, there are healthy ways to manage body anxiety and cultivate a positive body image while emerging from the pandemic.

1. Focus on what you appreciate about your body

Instead of focusing on what has changed or what you don’t like about your body, focus on what your body does for you. This is different for everyone. For example, my arms allow me to hug my dogs, my legs allow me to take them out for a walk, my stomach allows me to digest food so I have energy, and my brain helped me write this article. Your body is much more than your appearance. Appreciating your body and what it does for you is critical to cultivating a positive body image.

2. Commit to other people who accept and appreciate all bodies.

Be selective about who you want to spend time with after the pandemic. It begins with people who “accept the body”, which means that they do not speak ill of your body, their body or the body of any other person; they may not even focus on looks at all. Positive body image increases when people interact with other people who accept the body. You can also practice being a person who shows bodily acceptance to others and spreads it.

3. Practice self-compassion

People’s bodies have helped them survive the trauma of a global pandemic. It’s important to be kind to yourself and your body if your appearance has changed. Self-compassion is being as kind to yourself as you would be to a loved one who is going through a difficult situation.

Many studies have found that self-compassion is related to a higher positive body image, and personal judgment is related to a higher negative body image. Try to be mindful or aware of your experiences without judging them, and understand that others are in these difficult experiences with you.

4. Commit to conscious movement

If you can, move your body in a way that brings you joy and rejuvenation and helps you connect and listen to your body. Bodies and abilities are different, and what is conscious movement for someone else may not be for you. Some activities, such as yoga, have been shown to promote a positive body image as long as they are not focused on appearance. Move in ways that help you focus on how much you enjoy moving rather than how you look while moving.

5. Practice self-care

Ask your body what it needs every day. Bodies need a regular supply of fuel, hydration, relaxation, stimulation, and sleep. Self-care can be difficult to fit into a routine, but it is very important to plan actions and activities that bring you back to your best self.

6. Commit to nature

Interaction with nature is associated with a variety of health benefits, including a more positive body image. Nature-related activities like hiking can help you focus less on your appearance and more on how your body works.

Experiencing the beauty of nature can also help create opportunities for self-care, for example through rejuvenation and mindful movement.

7. Refrain from making body comparisons

It is common for people to compare themselves with others. However, when they frequently compare their appearance with that of other people perceived as more attractive, their body image becomes more negative.

Body comparison can occur in many settings, and not just through social media, it can also occur in common settings such as the beach, the supermarket, and school. When you find yourself comparing your body to others and start having negative feelings about your body, try one of the above strategies to restore a positive body image.

8. Avoid exaggerated diet

Studies show that diet doesn’t work – it’s not associated with long-term weight loss, and it often lowers overall well-being. Instead, focus on fueling your body when you’re hungry with foods that provide lasting energy. Eating intuitively, using your natural hunger, appetite and satiety signals to determine when, what and how much to eat, is related to health and well-being.

Resurface from the pandemic with confidence

There are many strategies to help build a positive body image, and there are resources available to help you find the one that best meets your needs. For those struggling with an eating disorder or a serious negative body image, professional help is the best way to go.

Positive body image doesn’t just mean feeling good about your appearance, it’s also about accepting and loving your body, regardless of what it looks like, and dedicating yourself to self-care to meet your needs. Practice these strategies regularly to promote and maintain a positive body image as you re-enter your social world with safety and confidence.

The author is Professor of Psychology at Ohio State University

Article republished from The Conversation, under Creative Commons license