The productivity that we can achieve with our iPhone or iPad is amazing, the whole system is full of mechanisms and functions with which to do things. even more simply and comfortably. Some of them are well known, others less, today we collect eight ways to be more productive.

Keyboard, selection, messages, apps and more

Within the operating system alternative modes to carry out the different daily tasks are many. Today we see a selection of 8 quite useful and little known.

1. Hold and slide the 123 key

The 123 key on our keyboard allows us to access numbers, punctuations, parentheses and more special characters. In general what we will do is press it, press the number or symbol that we want to write and press it again to return to the normal keyboard, but there is an alternative. We can hold it down, slide your finger over the number or symbol and release. Much easier, right?

2. Selection with two fingers

The two-finger selection system, although quite well known, is so useful that we will mention it once again. We just touch or we touch and drag on top of messages, notes, emails, files to automatically enter selection mode and mark all items as selected. Very different from having to touch Edit and press each one of them.

3. Tapback in Messages

A simple double click on top of any iMessage message we receive in the Messages app will allow us to Tapback. With this we can “react” to the message with indicators such as the heart, thumb up or down, exclamations, questions or laughter. A way to quickly reply to any message and one of the many functions it offers us.

4. One minute increments on the calendar

When we create an event on the calendar we can only select the time in 5 minute increments. With a simple double touch Above the minute selector it changes to allow us to select the exact time of an event.

5. Move apps around the Home screen efficiently

When we want to reorder the Home screen of our iPhone or iPad, we hold down an icon and choose Edit home screen, then we drag the app to its new position or change screens approaching the edges. This system is sometimes somewhat slow, especially if we have several screens, it is much easier to hold the icon with one finger and use the other hand to slide through the different screens as we would normally do.

6. Move more than one app

Continuing with the movement of apps, once we have chosen Edit home screen and we have held down on an app to start moving it, we can select other apps that we want to move simply by pressing them. Once we have them all selected we can use the system of the previous point to move them where we want.

7. Reordering the Wallet cards

Ah, but can they be reordered? Yes, and also very simply. Simply hold down a second on top of any card and we drop it in the position we want. We can reorder both passes and tickets as credit or debit cards. The credit or debit card that we see in its entirety, that is, the one at the top, will be the default when we use Apple Pay.

8. Timer to stop playback

Whether we are listening to a playlist on Apple Music or a very interesting Podcast, being able to schedule playback to stop is useful in various circumstances. We simply open the Clock app, enter the Timer tab and, in the section When finished, choose Stop playback. Now it only takes let’s decide the duration of the timer and press start, playback will stop promptly.

The apple operating systems are full of small details that can greatly facilitate our day-to-day activities, provided, of course, that we know them.