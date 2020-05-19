Action, role and strategy to portray one of the historical periods that play the most.

As we compiled our compilation of the best Viking games from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla announcement, we came across countless quality games that we were unable to include because they focused more on Middle Ages than in the warrior cultures of Scandinavia, but the truth is that this historical period is one of the most productive in the entertainment industry, in which video games are not lacking.

So we do not want to waste the opportunity to talk about some of the games set in the Middle Ages that have made us enjoy most in this generation. Although we include some examples with elements of fantasy, we do not want to leave them off the list because of how well they have managed to recreate the aesthetics, situations and settings typical of the Middle Ages. The only requirement has been to include titles from this generation. What have been your favorites? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Ancestors: Legacy Although on a smaller scale, Ancestors: Legacy is also an excellent choice for those with an appetite for medieval strategy, only here you control multiple squads of 5 to 10 Viking, German, English or Slavic warriors, over some 30 loosely based missions. in historical events and with a good amount of blood. It has its balance problems, but it is a more colorful and lighter alternative than Total War.

A Plague Tale: Innocence A Plague Tale: Innocence is a gloomy linear adventure game, set in the context of the 100 Years War and with a huge plague of rats as an extra ingredient. You adopt the role of persecuted brothers, who protect an important secret. This game not only looks and sounds amazing, it even gives you history lessons on the Middle Ages and lives up to any recent AAA production.

For Honor Although he is also not free from his good share of fantasy and goes beyond recreating European culture, For Honor does fit into the category of medieval games and, above all, concentrates on the wildest aspect of that time, with sieges and combat on a large scale. Warriors such as the Guardin, the Warlord, the Conqueror or the Lawbringer are medieval until saying enough and although it had a rough start, For Honor is still very relevant.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Probably the most realistic medieval game we have seen in recent times, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an independent RPG with no wizards or fantasy creatures, and where learning to read or fight is an indispensable part of game mechanics. This is a project with rough edges and requires patience, but boy does it offer a unique and quite extensive experience.

Mordhau When you can use a sword to tear apart a soldier who is touching a lad, you know, beyond all doubt, that you are facing a medieval game and Mordhau is. Not only that, Mordhau is also an online multiplayer, of which there are not that many, when it comes to medieval combat. The fun factor in this Slovenian game is high and that’s why it gave so much to talk about last year.

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord Mix strategy in real time, with adventure in the third person and an open map, and you get Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, an independent game, where you adopt the role of a warrior whose goal is to form an army and have his own kingdom. Scrolling the map is similar to Total War, but the activities and battles are in the third person. It’s still in Early Access, but it’s already become one of the 2020 hits.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Like others on this list, The Witcher 3 is not a medieval game in the truest sense of the word, but it follows from a series of novels whose author has described it as “based on a fantasy medieval reality.” That said, The Witcher 3 is an extraordinary role-playing game in the open world that to this day continues to be a proposal that surprises with its graphics and details.

A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia While it is also featured in our Viking compilation, it would be a crime to leave Total War: Thrones of Britannia off a list of medieval games, as it focuses on the period between the 8th and 11th centuries. Total War has already had deliveries focused on the Middle Ages, but this is the most recent and spectacular, with an amazing art direction and massive battles, whose only limit is the power of your computer and the flexibility of your agenda.

