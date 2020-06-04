There are contents that we never get to experience at the controls.

The line between video games and cinema gets a little thinner with each passing day. Companies strive to offer us great stories, powered by a powerful narrative component and a staging capable of conquering even the most cinephile. That is why, as has happened in many films, there are scenes that never saw the light in some of our favorite games.

Some were discarded due to political, social or the possibility that they would end up generating controversy. Of course, there are also others that just didn’t quite please the director. So today we travel to the past and we remember some scenes that were removed from very popular video games such as Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty or Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, among others.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Hideo Kojima’s critically acclaimed play came very close to showing us a scene in which the Arsenal Gear fortress impacted the city of Manhattan. Ultimately, the scene was scrapped for obvious reasons: The game was slated to hit the United States just over a month after the fateful 9/11 attack in which nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Are you from the Empire or the Storm Cloaks? The Civil War is one of the many stories that we find in the world of Skyrim. However, our participation in it is far from expected. Also, the initial plans were to offer us a much more visceral war with sieges, desolate cities and a greater impact on the world.

Resident Evil 7 In the seventh installment of the Capcom horror series we witnessed a terrible scene in which we saw how a hand was amputated with a chainsaw, but the intention of the Japanese was to go even further, with a deleted scene that promises to make us go through a bad gulp: an enemy will amputate our legs, forcing us to crawl on the floor of the house.

Tomb Raider Underworld The outcome we saw in Tomb Raider Underworld was completely different from what was in the original Crystal Dynamics plans. And it is that the idea of ​​the American study was none other than to show us the most ruthless version of Lara that we can imagine; shooting at the legs of another character and leaving him to die in the middle of nowhere under a blizzard.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain By now, we all know that the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was a real time bomb. And it was the players who suffered its effects. Do you remember mission 51? Surely not, because it was not included in the final game. In it, Psycho Mantis and Eli faced Big Boss on the back of a Sahelanthropus. It would have been nice to see her, huh?

Person 5 Anyone who has played Persona 5 – or its brand new Royal version – knows Sae Niijima, Prosecutor of the Tokyo Investigation Department, perfectly. She is an important character, but initially she was destined to be much more, since discarded dialogues suggest that we could even have come to have an affair with her.

Gears of War 2 Although it was finally included in an expansion pack with new maps, the main story never showed us that scene where we had to choose whether Marcus and Dom were to shoot each other or progress stealthily disguised as Locust! It happens at a certain transcendental moment for the evolution of history, and now it meets the name of Path to Perdition.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver was one of the great adventures of the 90s. Without going into too many spoilers, you already know that Crystal Dynamics offered us an ending open to interpretation to continue the saga at another time. However, originally there was a completely closed ending that was discarded during the final bars of development.

