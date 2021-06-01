8 Thoughtful Host Gifts for Your Most Stylish Friends

As the world begins to reopen (both guardedly and with great gaiety), we can once again look forward to a summer spent alongside our nearest and dearest. Perhaps a Saturday lazing by the pool at a college roommate’s beach house is on the horizon, or the date has already been set for a trip to an in-law’s cozy countryside cabin. No matter the destination, after so much time spent away from our beloved friends, marking such a special occasion with a carefully considered token of gratitude takes on heightened significance. As for what to give the hostess who so graciously opens up her home for a long-awaited day (or week!) Of company? Here, eight pitch-perfect gifts that will win you “best guest,” from a top-shelf libation to a pajama set worth staying in all day long.

1 Bulleit 95 Rye

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Perfect for a relaxing moment at home or with friends, Bulleit’s Rye Whiskey stands up and will impress in the most classic of cocktails like a Manhattan or Sazerac. Bonus points for whipping the cocktails up yourself so that your gracious host need not even lift a finger.

2 Home Farm Cooking

Featuring 100 seasonally-driven recipes such as nettle risotto and strawberry clafoutis, this new cookbook by British architect and designer John Pawson is an entertainer’s dream. “Home Farm Cooking” will delight even the pickiest of eaters.

3 Grace Tote Bag

Give the classic straw bag a refresh with this vegetable-tanned leather tote, which is handmade using traditional basket-weaving techniques by artisans in India. Hidden inside is an antiqued gold medallion that’s engraved with an image of Saint Christopher, the protector of travelers.

4 Sky Stainless Steel Ice Cubes

This pretty set of stainless steel “ice cubes” is like jewelry for a cocktail. Just store these in the freezer, then drop them into a glass whenever you’re ready — they keep the drink cooler for longer without watering it down. Plus, they’re a conversation piece any host will love.

5 Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays

Spoil a host who loves to entertain with a set of mix and match trays. These hand-painted options are a beautiful way to set the stage for all their serving specialties. Some afternoon cocktails or summer snacks? Whatever it is, these trays are sure to deliver the oohs and aahs.

6 Spring Harvest Gift Set

This LA estate partnered with California growers to sell boxes of fresh, organic produce. Now, the budding wellness brand (whose seven-acre Highland Park property is itself home to 150 botanical species) is bringing Mother Nature even further into the home with the release of a limited-edition body oil and face mist, which combine intoxicating jasmine and damask rose with skin-soothing neroli and black sage.

7 Painter’s Palette 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Rainy days stuck inside just got a little bit brighter thanks to this intricate 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, which depicts a painter’s annotated color palette.

8 Lavender Scented Wax Tablets

Santa Maria Novella

$ 38.00

Skip the customary candle and opt instead for these handcrafted wax tablets from the famed Florentine pharmacy. The eye-catching fresheners, individually strung on tiny satin ribbons, will fill wardrobes with the delicate scent of lavender.

