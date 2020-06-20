Rangers FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen – UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg | Mark Runnacles / .
The Real Madrid He has Leverkusen star Kai Havertz in his sights. The 19-year-old footballer is one of the stars of the Bundesliga and European football and the big clubs are already scratching their pockets to try to hire him. The team that is best positioned to take it away is Zidane’s and for that reason, from 90min, we bring you some information about this German pearl:
The newspaper Bild has valued him at 111 million, which would be what the Leverkusen would ask Real Madrid. It is true that he has not shown anything in a big game, but because he does not play in it. His hiring would not be risky and meets the requirements that Zidane asks for his own.
Havertz is characterized by its ability to adapt to each position that goes from midfield. In fact, since his arrival he had only played in the midfield, but this year he has even played as a forward seeing his scoring ability.
Undoubtedly, until this season, Havertz was the best partner from above. Goal passes with which he nurtured all the forwards. This year, and in the face of his club’s lack of scoring ability, another facet has been discovered: his goal. In 34 Bundesliga games he has scored 17 goals, a terrific number.
Insisting on his young age, it is also surprising how well he is valued for the institutions of the Bundesliga. To his credit: silver medal for the best player under the age of 17 and gold medal for the youngest under 19. A total prodigy.
He arrived at the South African World Cup, 2010, the German team to be part of the lower categories of the club. Despite his young age, he has been in Leverkusen’s first squad since 2016 and has experience in European competitions. ORna very young explosion that leads him to have this long established career in his club.
After spending the preseason with the first team he was called for the second Bundesliga match where he did not debut. Yes he did October 15, 2017 against Werder Bremen leaving from the bench. He did not score, but he left such good feelings again that he became part of the first team.
On September 9 he debuted against Peru with his team and, how could it be otherwise, he did it scoring a goal. His dream, recognized by him is « to make history with his National Team », he is already for that dream debut, now he wants a title.
In the 2017 academic year, Leverkusen faced Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. The German, who has had a severe education in his studies, almost lost, due to his exams, the eighth meeting of the competition, although he finally managed to change the date. A unique case in German football and one that demonstrates the seriousness of the player in all areas.