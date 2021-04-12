8 things that are tax deductible in the Income Statement in 2021 | Life

On April 7, the Income 2020 campaign began, with new things to take into account to deduct taxes. Let’s see the main options.

The Income Declaration campaign in 2021 It has a bad reputation, because at the end of the day it is about paying taxes, and nobody is enthusiastic about that, even if it is necessary. But the reality is that 75% of the returns are returned, that is, the Treasury returns money because it has collected more.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so regardless of whether you pay back or pay, it is important deduct all we can, within what the law allows. Either to pay as little as possible, or to get more money back.

Our colleague Enrique Fernández from Business Insider shows us eight ways to deduct taxes in the Income 2020 campaign.

New deductions on rent

Since some years the rent is tax deductible in the declaration, even if we are not registered in the house. But in that case we must prove that we have been living there by showing electricity or water bills, or bank correspondence indicating our name and address.

If you are under 35 years of age, there are people with disabilities or a large family in the family unit, the autonomous communities deduct up to 30% of the rent. So add the receipts to the statement.

If you are in rent since before 2015, the State deducts up to 10% of the amount paid, if it is not more than 9,040 euros.

Donations

It is one of the ways simpler and more direct to deduct in the income 2020, since all donations are almost totally tax deductible.

Specific, the first 150 euros donated to NGOs deduct 80%, and from that amount, 35%.

Children

If you have children it is important to include them in the Declaration, even if they are of legal age and are working. Children included help reduce the amount you don’t pay tax on.

In order to include them, these conditions must be met:

Living in the family home or being economically dependent on the parents (for example, who are studying abroad and the parents pay their expenses) Being under 25 years old If they have a job, earning less than 8,000 euros per year

The mothers with children under 3 years of age they also have a maternity deduction.

Deductions for the purchase of school supplies

In addition, there are deductions that apply to purchased school supplies, so provide the invoices in the Declaration.

Mortgage

If you have a mortgage since before 2013, you can deduct up to 15% of what you pay. What a lot of people don’t know is that You can also include the expenses related to the loan and the purchase of the house.

Pension plan

Pension plans are a good option to deduct the Treasury. If you invest up to 8,000 euros in a pension plan the amount invested reduces the tax base, so you can pay less.

Contributions to political parties, professional associations and other associations

If you are affiliated with a political party, a professional association, a sports federation, or a group of voters, you can deduct 20% of the fee or donation, up to a maximum of 600 euros (500 euros in the case of professional associations).

If you are affiliated with a union, you deduct between 20 and 35% of the fee, with no maximum limit.

Autonomous deductions

The autonomous communities also apply their own deductions, and they are very different depending on where you live. So look for them on the Treasury website, or your Community.

For example, in Madrid you deduct 600 euros for each child under 3 years of age, and in Andalusia they return 15% of the Social Security payment of a domestic employee.