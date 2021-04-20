8 Spanish series that you can watch on Netflix that you will surely like

Enjoy series without subtitles in a review of our best productions.

It is not easy to be sublime in each production that is carried out, we are not an example of anything, but it is evident that works that are born in Spain, in addition to reaching us in our language, something that is always comforting, they are attracting a multitude of viewers around the world. We have also wanted to do our own tribute, because pizza and sushi are delicious, but the fact is that the potato omelette, the croquettes or the patatas bravas are part of our nature, as much as some excellent works that we have been able to see in Netflix, here we leave you our recommendations around The disorder that you leave, and that have amazed to the viewers.

Get a good bowl of popcorn, turn on the TV and let yourself be advised by the best recommenders. Have smiles, thrillers, murders, mysteries, Superheros that they are not so much, robberies legend and much more with just a few keystrokes on your remote control.

This is our list of recommended Spanish series on Netflix

From the biggest heist in history Netflix, with the famous La Casa de Papel, up to a couple of comedies, such as Paquita Salas and El Vecino, Netflix offers you Spanish content to entertain for hours, days and weeks.

Midas’ favoritesSomeone has to dieThe NeighborThe mess you leavePaquita SalasCriminal SpainIf I hadn’t met youLa Casa de Papel

Midas favorites

The cast of this miniseries, headed by the always impeccable Luis Tosar, is at the height of a production that knows how to handle the thriller and the drama pure and where we will have the opportunity to witness the threats from a strange group, who call themselves Midas Favorites, and who will blackmail to an important Spanish editor, threatening kill innocent victims if your conditions are not met. Both the technical invoice As the cast of actors and actresses are at the height of a great thriller.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 60 minutes

Someone has to die

This production, which joins Spain with Mexico, introduces us to the history of a young man returning to Spain, at the time when the Francoism had invaded every corner of the peninsula, and it brings with it a friend, which turns out to be dancer of ballet. The conservative society where it lands, where there were marked patterns of behavior, will crash with the presence of mexican male and with a arranged marriage for Gabino, name of the young Spaniard, they will put upside down his little world.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 3Average length: 50 minutes

The neighbor

We come to one of the series that gave the most to talk about in its premiere, but that many already seem to have forgotten. Under the baton of the great Nacho vigalondo, and based on the homonymous comic, we will have the opportunity to get closer to the life of Javi, an ordinary boy, with an uninteresting job and a girlfriend who is thinking of ditching him, that one night will receive the visit of a being from outer space, offering to be his relief in the fight evil that ravages the universe.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 30 minutes

The mess you leave

Although our country already has dozens of productions Among the content available on the red platform, we like to praise the good work of the national teams when creating stories, as in this mysterious and tense narrative that involves a professor, newcomer to a high school in a Galicia town, and that will make her enter a history of betrayal, crime and mistrust.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

Paquita Salas

There is little to say about one of the phenomena on Netflix Spain more recent and that addresses the world of show business and third-rate celebrity with a sense of humor so irreverent as their own creators or the protagonist of the story, brilliantly played by Brays Efe, Paquita Salas, one of the representatives of actors and actresses most famous in fiction, but desperately in need of clients, after his latest blow. If you want to know a great sample of the national humor, this is the reference series.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 16 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Criminal Spain

From time to time, on far fewer occasions than we would like, content platforms in streaming, as is the case of Netflix, deign to show us works that defy the established and they force us to rethink the rules of cinema and television. This work, which has its own mirrors both in UK like in France, He talk to us about three investigations, interrogations would be a more accurate word in this case, where three suspects are put under the police magnifying glass and they give us three performances of ordago, where the truth could be obtained with unethical techniques.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 3Approximate duration: 40 minutes

If i hadn’t met you

If you want one most intimate story, and tremendously unknown to the general public, but with some sober and excellent production, you should delve into the history of Eduard, a married man with two children, who overnight ends up in a tremendous pain for accident that he himself involuntarily provoked. A mysterious woman, who claims to be a retired scientist, shows him a way to to be able to mitigate the pain, entering a dangerous experiment.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The Money Heist

Clearly there is no better way to end our ready of recommendations of Spanish series with the greatest success in Spanish of the platform around the world, in a almost unprecedented phenomenon In our country. If you have been living underground, I summarize your initial approach, where a group of thieves small time, led by a mysterious character who calls himself The teacher, Prepare for dock the Mint and Stamp Factory, located in Madrid, and leave there with millions of euros cash. However, this heist is nothing more than the beginning of a great television odyssey.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 31 Approximate duration: 65 minutes

