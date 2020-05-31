The RockStar game is fireproof, and making a fortune is everyone’s goal.

GTA Online is a real phenomenon; years after its launch it continues to be one of the most played titles. And it is that, as is evident, its multiplayer facet has led it to become a fireproof product. Its more than 130 million copies sold make this clear, a figure of authentic madness that guarantees both the present and the future of the RockStar North game.

And every user who plays online has a clear idea of ​​his main objective:knead a fortune. That is why, we have decided to offer youa series of tips to get a lot of money as quickly as possible. There are very easy methods that only take a few minutes, while more productive ones require more dedication. They are all valid, but we assure you that they will help yousee more and more zeros in your account.

More people, more money

You can enjoy GTA Online alone perfectly, but it is not recommended if you want to quickly ascend among the richest in the place. Playing in the company of our friends allows us to complete missions faster, and easier, missions, robberies and other activities in search of immediate benefit.

Do not miss any opportunity

Following RockStar Newswire Blog is the easiest way to stay up-to-date and not miss any of theweekly eventsthat appear systematically. Any event is a good way to earn money and experience, especially those that offer double reward.

Patience and savings

Let’s be serious: we all like to drive a luxury car and wield the best weapons. Unfortunately, that must be a medium-term project and not an emergency. So we recommenddon’t waste your moneybuying expensive things with no common sense. During the first hours, it is best to save as much as possible. Everything comes.

Play responsibly

How about a visit to the casino? But remember: don’t lose your mind. You can earn a lot of money in the blink of an eye, but you can also lose everything even faster than that. There is no need to abuse, but if you are not needed, maybe a few minutes in the casino will change your life -in the game- forever.

Take all calls

The missions from our contacts are highly recommended, especially when we consider two things: they offer additional rewards for new players, and also separates us from other users, so we do not have to worry about someone undesirable ruining the order.

Driving to the limit

Everything we do in GTA Online brings us money, experience and other rewards. Progressing in our vehicles is important, so one of the most recommended activities is acrobatic races, since even if we are not able to achieve a good position, we will still be rewarded for participating.

Like in ’60 Seconds’

Do you remember the Nicolas Cage movie? Well, in GTA Online, stealing luxury cars is the same or more fun. And not only that: it is also one of the best activities that you can take advantage of during the first few bars. There is nothing better than acquiring a warehouse and stealing cars left and right. And, of course, sell them.

Heists? Yes, but in due course

Stealing money is the fastest way to get a lot of money. It is obvious, yes, but we must also be very careful when exposing ourselves to being hunted. The most experienced and best-equipped players are concentrated in them, so there are two basic rules to follow: progress before you dare with them and make them accompanied by your friends.

More about: GTA V.