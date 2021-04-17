8 similar applications on Android to download on Google Play

If you’re looking for the perfect note-taking app on Android, you’ve come to the right place. These are the best alternatives to Notability available in the Google Play store, check them out!

The technology has grown by leaps and bounds, and that is why to date it is possible to take with you pocket tools efficient enough to increase your productivity. One of them is Notability, which has been designed to add written notes, audio, graphics and keep up with your work activities.

This system is similar to those offered Goodnotes, but like this platform it is only available for the iOS operating system. For this reason, many people are looking for similar applications on Android to download on Google Play. If you want to know the best alternatives to Notability, do not detach from your screen and continue reading.

These are the best alternatives to Notability for Android

If you are one of those who is constantly taking notes or avoid carrying weight in your backpack and prefer take your mobile or tablet as a work tool, these Notability-like options they can be very helpful to you. Do you want to know them? Go ahead!

NoteLedge

NoteLedge is an excellent multifunctional app that can help you, both in the workplace and in your studies. Its operation is similar to Notability, the only difference is that it is available for Android operating system.

Between his functions and features Most notable we have the following: optical pencils, fonts, colors, opacity, adjustable sizes, text boxes and more. In addition, it allows record audio and video under a highly organized interface.

Evernote

Evernote has become the perfect pocket organizer, its system allows you to take your notes anywhere, set work hours, create and share important notes, whether from work meetings or projects.

In addition, with this application you will be able to create notebooks in various formats, include audio and video, scan and digitize documents, Attach files , put together to-do lists, reminders and even sync your information with all your devices.

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote is one of the best alternatives to Notability And, of course, we couldn’t stop mentioning her. It’s about a fairly efficient digital notebook where can you create notes, keep notes, take screenshots, share work, thoughts and much more.

Its interface is extremely comfortable and will help you to be More organized with your daily activities. Without a doubt, it is a very functional pocket tool, especially if you want to carry a control of school homework or work meetings.

Joplin

When we talk about free android apps Y similar to Notability, we find Joplin. It is a very useful platform for create notes, notes and carry out pending tasks in an organized way.

It also allows, copy, tag and modify at any time from the comfort of your mobile. And if that weren’t enough, it admits the sync with all your devices.

Notezilla

Notezilla is another excellent alternative to Notability, since your system allows create notes and reminders from any Android device. His interface is quite minimalist, easy to use and you can even take your notes and establish labels and colors to differentiate them.

In addition, you can set alarms, add images, Photographs, group and organize your tasks as you prefer. Best of all, it includes a widget that lets you place small notes on the mobile screen without having to open the app.

Simplenote

As the name implies, it is a simple app that admits the creating digital notes, catches, to-do lists, share activities and much more. It is very easy to use, organized and is available for Android totally free.

Thanks to Simplenote, you can take notes of any kind, write down ideas that come to your mind and organize them according to your tastes and priorities, since it includes labels and thumbtacks. As if that were not enough, you can share and collaborate with other colleagues, sync and do Backups of your information at the time you want.

Google Keep

Google Keep it is a very application complete and similar to Notability. It is a platform for create, add and share notes and ideas, it is also possible to record voice memos, plan meetings or meetings, add colors, labels and it is easily synchronized with computers, tablets and any Android mobile.

As if that were not enough, you can also attach some audios, locations and videos to your notes to supplement the information and share the content with friends and family.

Notebook

To close this list of best alternatives to Notability, we have Notebook. It’s a note book and digital notes that you can take anywhere. Your goal is to keep your organized activities and tasks and available at any time without having to carry a lot of papers with you.

Among the characteristics that make it stand out we have: creation of varieties of cards, create checklists, record voice memos, record lectures, draw diagrams, add photos, scan documents, attach PDF / Microsoft Word files …, and best of all, it supports customizing your digital notebook.

