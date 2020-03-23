8 series you can’t miss from the Disney + catalog

The Disney + arrival in Spain It brings a new universe of possibilities for all those series and movie lovers. The video on demand platform lands in our country on Tuesday March 24 with a large number of titles among which we find classic factory productions but also original series. In this way, Disney lovers can enjoy lifelong films such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “Mulan” or “The Lion King”, but also with Pixar productions such as “Finding Nemo”, “Bugs “,” Coco “,” Toy Story “or” The Incredibles “. Also, Marvel series and movies will be available, including those from Fox. Nor will the National Geographic content be missing, which will have its own space.

As we can see, Disney + comes stomping and ready to earn a place in the increasingly competitive field of video on demand. Likewise, although many of the content it offers have a large number of followers to retain subscribers, they also will offer original productions that have been conceived to broadcast exclusively through the platform. From FormulaTV we want collect several original series that you will have at your disposal in the Disney + catalog after its open premiere in Spain.

one The Mandalorian

Protagonists of ‘The Mandalorian’

The first real action series of the universe “Star Wars” It is one of the biggest claims of the platform and one of the most anticipated fictions, especially for the millions of fans that the saga has around the world. After several films and various adaptations to the small screen in the form of animated fictions, ‘The Mandalorian’ expands the story through its protagonist, a lonely gunman who sets out on an adventure on the fringes of the distant galaxy. The series is set between the fall of the Empire, which occurred in “The Return of the Jedi”, and the rise of the First Order, whose mandate is reflected in “The Awakening of Force”. The first two episodes will be available from March 24 and the rest will be added weekly.

two High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Protagonists of ‘High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie’

Based on the “High School Musical” trilogy, Disney + brings a new version of the well-known saga starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. On this occasion, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ It is an adaptation to the small screen that has a new youth group as main characters. Specifically, the fiction focuses on several students from the East High Institute, where Ricky (Joshua Bassett) decides to appear to play the role of Troy in the representation of “High School Musical” that the center prepares. His intention is take advantage of that opportunity to win back your ex, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who is now dating E.J. (Matt Cornett). The classic songs are mixed with new original compositions, in addition to dealing with themes such as friendship, love or diversity.

3 Diary of a future president

Tess Romero in ‘Diary of a future president’

The family comedy has its space in the Disney + catalog thanks to ‘Diary of a future president’. Starring Tess Romero, who is responsible for giving life to Elena Cañero-Reed, the series narrates the experiences of this young man of Cuban-American origin who dreams of becoming president of the United States. The story is narrated through the pages of her diary, where Elena collects the most relevant events of her day to day. Many of those adventures take place in the high school, where he deals with the usual problems of twelve-year-old girls and boys. They also mix with family storiesBecause Elena lives with her older brother, her mother, and her mother’s partner and coworker. Also, the actress Gina Rodriguez plays an adult Elena with which we can check how it is in that future dream.

4 The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum in ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’

Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, known for participating in the “Jurassic Park” saga and its aftermath, stars in his own series in a show where it shows the world through his eyes. As a documentary, ‘The world according to Jeff Goldblum’ is a travel through your daily routineThat is, for those activities that Goldblum carries out in his life. With his peculiar humor and charm, the eccentric interpreter teaches us aspects that can be banal, such as going shopping, swimming in the pool, eating ice cream or getting a tattoo, but that from his point of view become funny and extravagant situations that often end with important reflections.

5 Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Yoda in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

With the arrival of Disney + “Star Wars” fans will also be able to enjoy the final season of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. Although the original series began airing in 2008 on Cartoon Network and was canceled in 2014 after six seasons, it will now feature twelve new episodes on the streaming platform that will serve as close to the animated saga. The acclaimed animation series created by George Lucas will put the finishing touch with a farewell that we can see on a weekly basis, since the first two episodes will premiere with the arrival of the platform but it will be necessary to wait for every Friday to enjoy a new chapter . The latest batch of episodes of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ will also be available., which was not published in physical format in Spain.

6 The Imagineering Story

Image for ‘The Imagineering Story’

If you are a lover of amusement parks, in ‘The Imagineering Story’ you will be able to know how they arose and how the twelve iconic Disney theme parks have been formed and developed, places full of magic that are visited by millions of people throughout the year. Principal Leslie Iwerks is responsible for directing this documentary series that recounts the company’s research and development work, addressing the achievements of the past and the present through a six-hour trip that reveals how these magical places were built. The production is a tribute to Walt Disney and to all those who have contributed to laying the foundations of the different theme parks and, in addition, it has archival images of quite quality. A delight for Disney fans.

7 Forky Asks Questions

Forky in ‘Forky Asks Questions’

The fourth part of the “Toy Story” saga allowed us to discover new characters. Among them was Forky, a doll made by Bonnie on her first day of class from a spoon fork and other disposable materials. In the film we saw him as a toy that was not considered as such, so his obsession was to go back to the trash continuously. However, he finally managed to adapt and, in addition, become one of the most peculiar and endearing characters. Now you have your own series thanks to ‘Forky Asks A Question’, an entertaining production made up of short episodes directed especially at the smallest of the house. With the help of other well-known toys from the movies, in each chapter he presents us with a different aspect through his gaze, asking crucial questions about how the world works.

8 Marvel heroes project

Protagonists of ‘Project heroes of Marvel’

The documentary series ‘Project Heroes of Marvel’ presents several young people who have become role models in their respective communities. Overcoming adversities and getting ahead with effort and courage has been the destiny of many of the protagonists of this series who, due to their way of acting, their kindness, their empathy and their way of facing life, have become true heroes. During the 20 episodes that make up the first season you can meet different girls and boys who were born with some functional diversity or who grew up having to face difficulties such as the absence of a body member, a disability or abuse, aspects that have not prevented them dedicate your life to selfless acts. The series will soften the hearts of all those who want to get closer to this Marvel production and meet its protagonists.

BONUS The Simpson

Moe, Homer and Marge in ‘The Simpsons’

If you are one of those people who are tired of watching the same repeated episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ over and over again, you are in luck because with the arrival of Disney + this problem ended. Although it is not an original premiere or framed in the news, fans of the most famous yellow family of the small screen will be able to enjoy 30 seasons of the series in the catalog of the video on demand platform. Likewise, the chapters of season 31, released in the United States in September 2019, will be incorporated later. over 600 episodes of the fiction created by Matt Groening They will be within our reach to be able to enjoy them at any time.

.