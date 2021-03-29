8 series very similar to Tribes of Europe

Let your imagination fly and see that other worlds exist before our eyes.

There is no doubt that Science fiction has a large audience, which is growing thanks to the popularization of this multimedia content platforms, since before it seemed that the genre was reduced to a few freaks. Thanks to the success of Tribes of Europe, we can confirm that the genus swims in abundance and that there are series for continue his legacy.

What Netflix is a place where series and movies extend almost to infinity and beyond, we believe that our recommendations, as we have recommended in this article science fiction series, will be useful for those who want to enter the terrain of the unusual and unknown.

Series similar to Tribes of Europe, the best alternatives

Whether you enjoy the fantasy genre closer to horror, as would be the case of Paranormal, as if you live intensely the dystopian storiesSnowpiercer is a great example, we have the ideal series for your sofa days.

Invisible city

Few productions come from Brazil to our country, but this is a clear example of how things are done in the country of soccer and samba, take topics in your face. The story of this series puts us in the shoes of a police inspector that, after a family tragedy, will end discovering a hidden world behind the veil of our reality, where Fantastic creatures dwell among us.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 7 Average duration: 30 minutes

The One

How about knowing, yes, you, what you have profiles open in most dating apps, that there is a new way to find your half orange and that is based on your own DNA? Well, how could you hope, not everything will be a bed of roses for Rebecca webb, co-founder of the company, since the appearance of a corpse in the river Thames it will turn everything upside down.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 8 Average duration: 40 minutes

Snowpiercer

When the humanity destroyed the atmosphere of our planet, a solution seemed to be able to restore the natural balance, although what it achieved was the opposite effect: plunge the planet into a new Ice Age. The only survivors are on board the Snowpiercer, a piece of engineering from the railway and that travels the tracks of the whole world waiting for the world to warm up again.

Year: 2020Seasons: 2Chapters: 20Average duration: 45 minutes

Alice in borderland

Be fond of video game, usually in the world of the seventh art, implies being a stinky social and having to live adventures typical of the titles that come out through the game console on duty. In this case, the protagonists of this story they will see displaced to a different reality to yours, with a Alternative Tokyo, where they must compete in sadistic games if they want to get out of there alive.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 50 minutes

Away

Although we are facing a series canceled, that is to say that there will be no more seasons in the future, it is worth taking a look at its imposing starting point and the presence of Hilary swank as the protagonist. A mission to mars will be the reason why Emma Green has to abandon her husband and daughter and it will serve to know that millions of kilometers of distance can be an insurmountable difference, both for the family itself and for the success of the mission.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

Towards the lake

It seemed that the pandemic that devastates us was going to star in many Titles this year, 2021, but the reality is that few have dared to face scripts where a massive contagion of the population shakes the foundations of society. In this case, history places us in the north Europe and tell us the fight for survival of a group of people who must subsist between fear, disease and love.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 50 minutes

Omniscient

Again Brazil offers us an interesting sample of Science fiction in this story in which we will have to accompany its protagonists, residents in a city that watches over its citizens 24 hours a day through sophisticated drones. A murder investigation will make Nina owe get around this surveillance To find out what’s behind the curtain

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 40 minutes

Paranormal

Finally, we will have to make a long journey to Egypt, which is the place where the novels by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik and who have shaped this terrifying series television, which will make us discover how a hematologist from the University of Cairo will eventually become a expert in supernatural phenomena.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 50 minutes

