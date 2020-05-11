Our behavior on the Internet can bring us problems.

In these times, we are used to playing connected. We often play with our friends and even strangers through them. We share what we do on all kinds of social networks: what we see, what we eat and, of course, what we play. Today’s consoles are fully integrated devices in globalization, and that’s whywe must be careful with what we do from them.

Bad practices are present in the video game world. We have recently seen it in Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the fashionable titles and in which many users have cheated. We have also been watching it for decades on piracy. That’s why it never hurts to knowthe type of behaviors to avoid so that our account is not banned.

Illegally modify the console

Needless to say, piracy is an act outside the law. So Sony can’t just lock an account; it is also likely to ban the console itself. Although it is true that on current platforms piracy is not as widespread as in other past generations, the reality is that this type of practice continues in force in certain users. And it is a matter to which we must insist: not only is the account or console at risk, but it is punishable by law.

Having an inappropriate nick

It may seem insignificant, but you have to be careful when creating a new account. Specifically, with your PSN ID or what is the same: the nick that we will use to play. Initially, we have total freedom to put the name we want, but making use of a nickname that contains profanity, as well as other types of references to prohibited topics could end with an account ban.

Spam

PSN is not a bulletin board. However, some users are not so clear and use the private messenger to send all kinds of spam. This is something that has bothered us for many years when it happens in our email inbox, so imagine how shocking it is to receive it also on our console. If you want to avoid it, you can always configure the account so that you only receive messages from your friends.

Report without being 100% sure

The option to report users plays a fundamental role in monitoring toxic people who alter harmony and fair play. However, this tool has also become a dubious method of revenge. If we detect a case that does not admit any doubt, reporting it is the best option, but only if we are really sure that the user in question is violating the rules of behavior.

Violating the code of conduct

There are many elements to take into account in the behavioral standards typified in Sony’s code of conduct. We are often connected and play with players from all over the world, so it is essential to behave correctly. Racism, threats, putting a user’s privacy at risk or promoting activities of doubtful legality are some of the many reasons that could cost us our PSN account.

Post inappropriate captures

In these times, we can affirm that we are addicted to sharing. We do it during a trip and even with a dinner, how could we not do it with our favorite video games? However, uploading an image is also something we must do carefully. Generally, it is not something especially dangerous, and although it sounds contradictory, there are titles that show certain scenes from which it will be convenient to move away.

Redeem codes of dubious origin

Digital selling has gained a lot of ground in recent years and many stores offer a multitude of game codes, subscriptions and other similar products. The problem appears when an unknown seller offers us something for a ridiculous value compared to its official price. It is not the first time that we see cases of strange stores selling stolen keys, so it is best to be careful and buy only where it is safe.

Buy services and shared accounts

It doesn’t just happen in the video game; also in streaming services such as Netflix, DAZN or HBO, among others. Currently it is very easy to access sellers who are dedicated to creating shared accounts and even free trial periods to sell them at ridiculous prices. Making use of the famous “1 year PlayStation Plus” deals for only 5! Is risky and could lead to the ban of the console.

