The Bundesliga is the first of the major European leagues to get going. This weekend the ball will roll again for the german fields and the eyes of half the world will rest on the German country. Here are some reasons why you should watch the matches of the german league this weekend.

1. Know how the break affects players

Being the first of the big leagues to get going means that half the world is going to be aware of what you do. Even if it is only out of curiosity, it is convenient to see how the matches unfold and in what state the soccer players arrive since many leagues are on the way to follow the same steps and thus we are prepared for what awaits us when soccer resumes in our country.

2. The most disputed title in recent years

Bayern Munich has been proclaiming itself Bundesliga champion with relative ease for seven years, giving no option to its rivals but the 2019/2020 season was being very different. It is true that Hans-Dieter Flick’s team is the first in the table but it has taken him many days to reach the top and his pursuers are a breath away.

Bayern is first with 55 points, followed by Borussia Dortmund with 51, Leipzig with 50 and Borussia Mönchengladbach with 49. Four teams that compete for the title got six points, something that we have not seen in Germany in a long time, and still There are direct confrontations between them to further tighten the classification or remove some of them. Since the season started, this has been one of the most exciting Bundesligas.

3. The fight to avoid descent

The Bundesliga is not only on fire at the top of the table, but also in the low zone. Werder Bremen, one of the historical teams of German soccer, is in relegation positions. He is currently seventeenth with 18 points, four from promotion and eight from salvation with eight days yet to be disputed. Seeing if Bremen is able to get out of that situation and avoid relegation is one more incentive to carefully follow the Bundesliga. Paderborn 07 is bottom with two points less than Bremen, 16.

4. The Fight to be the top scorer

Robert Lewandowski started the championship like a bullet and practically nobody could keep up with him. But before the break, the fight to be the top scorer in the Bundesliga began to equalize with the Pole who has 25 goals and Timo Werner with 21.

We will see if in this restart Lewandowski is as relentless as at the beginning of the season or if the Leipzig forward is able to hunt him down.

5. Erling Haaland

He is just a good reason to watch the Bundesliga even if you don’t like it. The Norwegian forward is the great sensation of the season and it is always a pleasure to see him in action. In the few weeks he played for Dortmund we have already adapted him to his new team and the new championship and in just 8 games he has already scored 9 goals. Haaland may be one of the players to help keep the title fight alive until the final day, and who knows if we’ll be watching him play his last games for Dortmund or stay at Signal Iduna Park next season.

6. It is one of the top scorer leagues in Europe

In the Bundesliga some of the greatest scorers of the moment play, at least until the break: Roberto Lewandowski, Timo Werner and Erling Haaland. These three players contribute to goals not missing in the German championship, but also up to eleven players have reached ten goals and the league’s 18 teams average more than one goal per game. That a match ends 0-0 is unlikely, although it will be necessary to see how the strikers are aiming.

7. Get back to normal

For many, soccer is essential in our lives and the fact that the competition resumes will help us put our minds in order and we will be able to recover part of that normality that we had before the health crisis.

8. It’s soccer

There is no better reason to watch the Bundesliga this weekend, soccer. And not just any football. The Bundesliga is one of the five great leagues in Europe and one of the best leagues in the world, and it returns to competition. They are not repeated or friendly matches, they are official matches. And for lovers of good football, the Bundesliga is an opportunity to see great matches and shows.