8 questions to ask yourself before acquiring a pet

Text: Mar Aguilar / Production: Adriana Toca

Pet adoptions skyrocketed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Although people spend more time at home, it is important to remember that work activities, travel, and social outings will resume.

Here are 8 questions you should ask yourself before bringing an animal home.

1. Can I afford it financially?

In addition to the initial adoption or purchase expenses, you will also have to budget for visits to the vet, food, education and the objects that the animal will need: bowls for food and drink, accessories such as collar, leash, cage, teethers , toys…

2. Do I have time to dedicate?

Owning a pet requires a lot of time spent in training, care, exercise, and cleaning. Also to be with her on a daily basis since we are talking about a living being that will need more or less attention depending on the species, but that is clearly not a piece of furniture.

3. Is my house pet friendly?

Consider whether the pet would thrive in your current life situation. You may have fallen in love with an XXL dog, but you live in a very small apartment. Coldly thinking about it is not the best idea in the world. You can have a dog in an apartment and it will be fine as long as you take it out for a walk and exercise for the recommended time for its breed and size, but getting a giant specimen living in a mini-apartment is something else. Also keep in mind that this lack of space for both of you will also take its toll on you, something that is not positive.

4. Am I mentally prepared?

It depends on the animal in question, its adoption could represent a commitment of more than a decade. You should know that the average life of a dog is 12 years and that of a cat 15. Are you willing to accept that responsibility?

In relation to mental preparation, it is important to distinguish between the conscious and thoughtful desire to take care of an animal and adopt it as a life partner and the response to an emotional impulse. We must also be very clear that a pet is not going to solve our emotional problems or deficiencies. These will continue to be there whether or not there is a pet involved, the pet is not a problem solver, we are the ones with effort and the help of a specialist who can solve them.

5. Is the animal or breed the right one for me?

Choose a pet compatible with your lifestyle, now and before the pandemic.

6. Do I have a good support system?

Even if you are the primary caregiver, it is good to know that you have other people to help when needed.

7. Am I being realistic about the expectations of having a pet?

Find out about the type of pet you want, the costs you can expect, and whether a pet fits into your life.

8. Am I prepared to make sacrifices for my pet?

Having a pet involves making a series of changes in your life, such as spending less time away from home, take her out even if you don’t feel like anything because it rains and it’s cold, have it on your vacation or leave it in good hands while you are traveling … Are you up to it?

According to the Affinity Foundation’s He would never do it study, in 2019 the Spanish protectors collected around 306,000 dogs and cats. Unwanted litters, animal behavior, loss of interest in the dog or cat, and financial problems account for more than half of the cases of abandonment that occur each year. Please think carefully before getting a pet, do not contribute to animal abandonment.