8 questions and 8 answers

Andy Ruiz Jr. defeated Chris Arreola in a fight that has provoked all kinds of reactions from the fans, along with difficult-to-answer questions. Questions about the performance of the winner, about the performance of the defeated, as well as the role of Ruiz’s coach – Eddy Reynoso – and the good or bad influence of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in this ‘new Ruiz’. A Ruiz almost knocked out at the very beginning of a fight as a mode and against a rival who in the previous theory was going to officiate little less than a sparring for a PPV fight.

In this exercise, we have gathered a large part of those questions that circulate on the net or that fans have directly asked us. And here we answer them all. As always, with arguments and without a filter.

Listed below are the eight hot questions and the timing guide. Choose the one you want or choose the one in which your curiosity or doubts are represented. That is what it is all about.

1 – (02:58) Chris Arreola, could he knock out and didn’t want to, or did he want to knock out and couldn’t?

2 – (06:36) Andy Ruiz, did you want to fight Canelo and failed or failed to fight Canelo?

3 – (09:03) Was Andy Ruiz wrong to lose so many pounds and change his style?

4 – (10:34) Does Andy Ruiz work by executing that “hit and don’t get hit”?

5 – (11:48) Is it fair to compare the Andy Ruiz case with those of Luis Nery and Oscar Valdez?

6 – (14:50) Did Eddy Reynoso do wrong by promising “a new Andy Ruiz”?

7 – (16:59) Did Ruiz fight tied up because of the script or because of the type of rival he faced, (which is consistent opposition)?

8 – (19:16) What should Andy Ruiz do? Accept being mandatory for the title in that absurd WBA tie, accept the challenge of Cuban Luis Ortiz or choose for the next one a weaker and inferior opponent than Chris Arreola?