8 products that are cheaper now than 10 years ago

In times of inflation like the one we live in, almost all products become more expensive, but things do not always rise in price over time.

Some products see a decrease in value thanks to the basic law of supply and demand. In other words, some items that we previously coveted are no longer needed or appreciated the same way because they have gone out of style.

We take a look at some of those products that got cheaper over time, compiled by GoBanking rates:

1-Landlines

. Creative

It is almost a museum object: due to the proliferation of cell phones, the need for home phones has plummeted. In 2011, AT&T launched a new cordless phone priced at $ 59.95. You can buy a cordless phone for less than $ 35 today. This is because fewer than 40% of Americans had landlines in March, up from 90% in 2004.

2- Flat screen TVs

Flat screen TV / . Creative

Until relatively recently it was common to pay hundreds of dollars for a large flat screen TV. In 2011, Samsung’s 55-inch PND8000 was selling for $ 3,800. The model is no longer available, but similar Samsung TVs are selling for 10 times less than 10 years ago.

With the popularity of tablets, people have returned to prefer smaller screens and today you can buy a 24-inch TV for just over $ 100.

3- Calculators

Calculator / .

They are another victim of the smartphone boom as they bring the app built in. Currently a graphing calculator costs about $ 28; in 2011, the price was between $ 65 and $ 79.

4- CDs

CD / .

If you were young in the 1990s or early 2000s, you probably remember that your favorite artist’s new record cost around $ 17. Now a new CD costs you around $ 11 if you’re still using a CD player, because they also went out of style with the rise of digitized music.

5- American Coffee at Starbucks

Read more

.

A Frappuccino at Starbucks is still pretty expensive, but a cup of Americano is cheaper now than it was a decade ago. In 2012, a large mug cost $ 2.01; today it costs $ 1.85. However, it’s worth noting that Starbucks prices often fluctuate mysteriously.

6-The price of gasoline

.

We already complained because we are paying more for the price of the gallon, but the reality is that it is still cheaper than in 2011, when it averaged $ 3.85. Today, according to AAA, average gasoline prices are around $ 2.89.

7-Mortgage rates

.

Partly thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic, mortgage rates are very low. In the week of April 26, 30-year mortgage rates fell to 2.87%. In April 2011, mortgage rates were around 4.84%.

8- Renewable energy

Solar panels / . Creative

Although it is in higher demand now, clean energy is much more affordable than it was a decade ago. The Lazard energy cost tracker indicates wind power was 71% cheaper in 2020 than it was in 2009, while the cost of solar power fell a staggering 90%, thanks to the popularity of various solutions to apply in homes.

You may also like:

VIDEO | It can save your life: the essential element that cannot be missing in your bathroom