8 pages to download games on Android for free

Looking for free Android games? These are the best alternatives to Google Play Store to download titles.

If you are looking for some web pages to download free games of different themes and available for the Android operating system, you have come to the right place. Take a look at these options!

Android is currently one of the operating systems most used globally. And it is not for less, its system is very versatile and supports the possibility of installing all the applications you want as long as you have the sufficient internal or external storage space, either on mobile phones or tablets.

These applications can be of any type, the most sought after being productivity, teleworking, entertainment and, of course, the desired ones. video game. Fortunately, there are hundreds of web pages designed in order to offer game listings in order to download on Android totally free. Do you want to know them?

These are the best pages to download Android games for free

CNET DownloadUptodownBad lifeApkpureGetjarAndroid-1AppsAPKApkmonk

Despite the fact that the platform par excellence for download completely free games for Android is Google Play, there are other good alternatives that you can not miss. With them it is possible to achieve a great variety of titles high quality and 100% safe.

It is important to emphasize that each of the games shown on these portals come in .APK format , therefore, it is necessary to have the option enabled “Install applications from unknown sources”.

CNET Download

One of the main platforms for download free games for Android it is CNET Download. It is a website full of software for any operating system, be it Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

This portal has a large number of applications, both basic (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and triple AAA video games. The download is very simple and has a very intuitive interface, since you only have to search for the game of your choice, select it and click on it. download button.

Uptodown

Uptodown is another of the best web pages that exist for download free games on Android. Your system has hundreds of apps for any operating system and a special section for Android.

This designed and distributed under certain categories that allow the classification of apps, among video games you can get: racing, action, agility, MOBA, fights, role, online, offline, adventures, Battle royale and more. The download is very simple, you just have to click on the desired game and look for the option “Latest version”> “Download”.

Bad life

Bad life has become one of the Most searched websites to download free games on Android. It is a super organized portal to which you can access and have available an endless number of highly relevant apps and popularity.

It clearly has a category section, in this way you can search for the desired game, or to be more precise you can use the magnifying glass option located in the upper right part.

At the moment choosing an application or game will show you a short description of it, you just have to click on the option “Download” and the download will begin immediately.

Apkpure

When we talk about pages to download video games, we couldn’t let pass Apkpure. This portal stands out because it has a wide catalog options and titles from different developers totally free for Android.

His interface is minimalist, easy to use and when you access it you will find the most downloaded and popular games of the moment. In turn, each title show ratings made by users who have enjoyed the game, which will give you references when choosing.

Getjar

The page Getjar is focused for high end video games What Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 5, Sims 4, Tekken 7, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, among others. The platform is quite modest and without any invasive advertising, so it can be an excellent option when it comes to downloading paid titles for free on your mobile.

One point to keep in mind is that for download the games it is necessary to do it From the phone, since from the desktop version you cannot.

Android-1

The platform Android-1 maybe it is one of the most complete on this list, and this is mainly due to its wide catalog of applications, which has different informative sections, among them are: a technology blog, news in the technological field, video game, programs, among other quite interesting topics.

In the menu you will see the games section, where the following stand out: action, cards, Arcadian, role playing, shooter, casual, missions, adventures, puzzle, strategy and much more.

Once you select the video game of your choice, you will see some details and valuable information regarding (title, weight, requirements) and at the end it will show a button to download for free on Android.

AppsAPK

Another of the website available if you are looking for a video game to download on Android it is: AppsAPK. This is a good alternative to Google Play Store and anyone can access it.

On this platform you can get optimization apps, safety, personalization, productivity, leisure and, of course, entertainment and video games. The only peculiarity is that it has a lot of video games underground, since many of these titles are not available in the Play Store.

Apkmonk

Last and not least in this top we present: Apkmonk, who being last does not mean that it is less recognized than the previous ones, on the contrary, this platform is one of the most optimized and once you enter it you will have at your disposal the most popular games of the moment.

At the time of accessing and select a title from the catalog you will immediately see the option to downloadHowever, by navigating to the bottom of the page you will see all the versions of the video game available for free download without any problem.

