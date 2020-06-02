Keep,- The Santos Laguna board reported on the health status of the 15 players who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the first series of tests.

This day two continuous tests were carried out on each element, yielding negative results, so they were already discharged.

It may interest you Rey Mysterio does not retire

“Club Santos Laguna reports that the 15 members of the First Team who were diagnosed with positive results of COVID-19, have carried out the protocols established by the authorities and the Club’s medical services, including the corresponding isolation for 14 days, period in which all were asymptomatic, ”says the statement from the Santista group.

Press Release: First Team. # ModoGuerrero – Club Santos (from ) (@ClubSantos) June 2, 2020

Following all the protocols by the governmental and health authorities of the State of Coahuila, the players had to wait 14 days to carry out a new test, and this was the case on Monday.

#REPORT #COAHUILA OF THE STATE PLAN OF PREVENTION AND CONTROL # COVID_19 • Update of 12:00 hours. In order to keep the population informed of the main advances of the State Plan of Prevention and Control COVID-19, the @SS_Coahuila reports: pic.twitter.com/AjlsNNkhEX – Government of Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila) June 1, 2020

“As of today, and in accordance with the aforementioned protocol, eight of the 15 people have carried out two tests with a consecutive negative result, confirming that they have been discharged. The remaining seven people are in the process of carrying out the tests or receiving results, hoping that they will be the same as their peers and receive medical discharge, ”the letter reports.

#InImages || #Coahuila report of the State Plan of Prevention and control # COVID_19. pic.twitter.com/nU0mw6NiLG – Government of Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila) June 2, 2020

After completing the stage of medical tests for the members of the Warriors team, the next step will be to carry out the physical tests, and then wait for health authorization and return to training.

With information from the Santos Laguna Club Photo courtesy

HLG

You can’t miss JC Chávez will have his lottery ticket

Seven24.mx

The post 8 of 15 Santos players were discharged appeared first on Siete24.