Almost two months after schools closed across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, 83% of teachers are not prepared to teach online. And they are the ones who say this, in a survey carried out by the Península Institute, to which Estadão had access. Public and private school teachers still say they are anxious and not accomplished with the work at the present time.

Professor Rodrigo Baglini prepares video class: ‘This pandemic forced us to present a new teaching model to the world, which should be implemented in a progressive process’

International studies and experiences in countries that are considered examples of education show that the teacher is a determining factor for the student’s learning gain, especially for the most vulnerable. In times of isolation, the importance increases, since often the professional is the only link with the school.

Almost 90% of teachers reported in the survey that they had never had any experience with distance learning and 55% that, until now, they had not received support or training to act in person. Without clear guidance, professionals have created their own activities. It is not for nothing that 83% said they communicate via WhatsApp with families, instead of using pedagogical tools from schools or networks.

“While a series of professionals in the middle of a pandemic is doing their homework and it is already difficult, the professor is still having to completely reinvent himself”, says the executive director of the Península Institute, Heloisa Morel. “Imagine overload and stress.”

Since mid-March, when classes were halted, education departments have been offering distance programs, some on TV, and partnering to use online tools. “But it takes a bigger organization for the teacher to understand what he has to do.”

Professor Márcia Cristina Amorim Chagas, 50, decided to record videos with her cell phone at the place where she lives in Itapecerica da Serra. She is the 17-year-old daughter who does the filming, “when she is in a good mood”, she jokes. In one of them, Márcia had the idea of ​​showing students how the ashes of the fires can help fertilize the land to plant chives. Then, the material always goes via WhatsApp for the children’s parents.

Márcia still asks students to write or record in audio what they have learned. “I use my cell phone, with my internet, which sometimes doesn’t work, and my computer that I paid for two years,” says she, who teaches 4th and 5th grades at a state school in Vila Madalena, on the west side. “I work at an integral school and I had some training in technology, but for what we are needing now, what I learned was minimal.”

“Even though I work in a full-time school and had some training in technology, for what we are needing now, what I learned was minimal.” The teacher says she has not yet been able to use the Media Center with her classes, a platform created by the state government for remote education during the pandemic.

In the private network, WhatsApp is less common and 56% said they use the messaging app to communicate with the student. More frequent is communication through school platforms. Even so, the feeling of unpreparedness in the face of the challenge of teaching online is the same. “Things were imposed overnight, with isolation. No one had time to prepare,” says the elementary school teacher at an elite private school in the capital, who asked for her name not to be released.

She teaches classes for the literacy phase and started to create games in applications, with puzzle and word localization, for her students. “We are doing the best we can, but it is not nearly what we mean by education. This is very distressing.”

The executive president of Todos Pela Educação, Priscila Cruz, says that few education departments or even private schools in the country have provided training or infrastructure for teachers in non-face-to-face classes. Most professionals have used their own computers, Wi-Fi or cell phones.

“There is no preparation for distance classes, which are very different from the classroom ones. It is not intuitive to know what to do online to ensure students’ learning,” he says.

The research also shows that the scenario includes a mental health already impaired by the teacher. Almost 70% said they were anxious and only 3% were fulfilled. And the majority (75.2%) reported that they have not received any emotional support from the school where they work so far. Even on private networks, teams often meet online to discuss pedagogical approaches during the pandemic, but there are rarely groups with psychologists so that teachers can expose what they feel.

In a document released by Todos pela Educação last week, the emotional impact on teachers was one of the main points pointed out for schools to be concerned about back to school. The group of experts who analyzed 43 research on moments similar to the current one, such as disasters and wars, says that psychological support for teachers is crucial because, in addition to being directly impacted by the crisis, they will need to act to minimize the effects felt by students.

The research “Feeling and perception of Brazilian teachers at different stages of coronavirus in Brazil”, by the Península Institute, has been listening to education professionals since March and will continue until the end of the crisis. 7,734 teachers from public and private schools in the country participated between April 13 and May 14.

‘Parents are giving more value to our profession’, says teacher



Professor Fabiane Bandeira Viana, who teaches at a municipal school in Manaus, Amazonas, discovered a way for her 5-year-old students to be able to do remote activities. As they do not have printers, she writes the lesson in a notebook, photographs and sends it via WhatsApp to the parents, who copy it to their children’s notebooks. After the children complete the task, the family takes another picture and sends it back.

“Not everyone responds every day, sometimes they call and say they didn’t send it because they ran out of credit on their cell phones,” he says.

The teacher had never taught online and now she knows how to edit videos to send to students. “I learned from some bloggers, I put faces, music.” She says she suffers from anxiety and fear of becoming infected with covid-19, but sees a bright side. “Parents are giving more value to our profession, they are seeing that educating is not easy.”

