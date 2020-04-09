Whether from the other end of the couch or from the other end of the world, opponents in multiplayer games challenge us further than in platform or strategy games where we compete against machines. Ingenuity and resources shine through to win each level and prize.

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is set in a fictional world where we become the village chiefs. In this role we have to build and improve our own village, buying resources or obtaining them by attacking other villages. With this we will collect gold and elixir with which we will advance and level up.

We can purchase Clash of Clans in the App Store for free.

Golf Blitz

Golf Blitz allows us to experience the most creative golf courses. We can customize our bags and golfers to win the game. We’ll equip ourselves with sticky balls, grenades, lasers and more. We can play it with our friends or against players from all over the world in real time.

We can purchase Golf Blitz in the App Store for free.

Asphalt 9: Legends

With the ninth version of Asphalt, Gameloft, the team responsible for its development, brings us a long list of real supercars from recognized manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche or Lamborghini. With impressive locations and effects that add even more dynamism to an already fast game dynamics.

We can purchase Asphalt 9: Legends in the App Store for free.

Forgotten Anne

Forgotten Anne is located in Forgotten Lands, a magical place where all forgotten objects go. There they come to life in the hope that someday they will be remembered and can return to the human world. A game where we become Anne, who keeps the earth in order and tries to prevent a rebellion that would send her, along with Bonku, to the human world.

We can purchase Forgotten Anne in the App Store for free.

Hearthstone

A digital card game that offers magic, strategy and chaos. We collect our cards and choose the one we throw at the opponents to win the game. Each card contains a certain hero with various abilities and power levels. With our strategy and its spells and powers we can win every battle.

We can purchase Hearthstone in the App Store for free.

World of Tanks Blitz

With over 350 unique and historically highly accurate vehicles, we go back to the tank fighting scenes. Each battle is engrossing and unpredictable and its outcome depends solely on the performance of our teams. A multiplayer strategy game where we find battleships, experimental tanks or exclusive vehicles to beat.

We can purchase World of Tanks Blitz in the App Store for free.

World of Warships Blitz

Similar to the previous game, but set in the navy and warships. With a surprising level of realism, this is a game where we use historical naval strategies from World War II to win the confrontations. We fight random players from around the world, only one will stay afloat.

We can purchase World of Warships Blitz in the App Store for free.

Adventure Quest 3D

Developed for MMORPG fans of fantasy, wizardry, and swords, this game, full of parodies, word games, and humor, can only be discovered and described by playing it.

We can purchase Adventure Quest 3D in the App Store for free.