8 old cartoon series to watch online

If you grew up in the last century, you are going to love our selection of series.

The nostalgia is one of the most obvious forms of remind us how old we are. The Cartoon always have a childish connotation and invite us to dream in times past, so we wanted to bring you those regards to your screen, available on different streaming content platforms, and give you the opportunity to see those T.V. series that you haven’t seen for a long time, as we already recommend animation series in Netflix.

We warn, from this moment, that the majority of animated television series that we will show you are dedicated to those people who already have gray hair and they had to deal with terms like EGB, Miko or VHS.

Enjoy our selection of nostalgic animation series

Whether you grew up in the decade of 70’s, the 80 or even the 90, we believe that some of our proposals, available on various platforms, such as the case of Heidi or Maya the Bee, they will take a piece of your heart.

Around the World of Willy Fog

Taking as reference one of the novels of the great Julio Verne, ahead of his time, we will have the opportunity to accompany the noble Willy fog in its adventure around the world, accompanied by an intrepid Butler and his peculiar and friendly friend, Tico, with an Andalusian accent that takes away the hiccups. If you want adventures, surprises and many values with whom to learn, this is your animation series indicated.

Year: 1983 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 26 Average duration: 25 minutes

Frame

Two are the greatest exponents of animation series, where little kids they ventured into epic tasks in order to achieve your goal. First, Frame, invites us to travel the world next to his inseparable monkey, He is looking for his mother, which gave him so many headaches during his more than 50 episodes. Created by Isao Takahata, this cartoon series is available in Filmin.

Year: 1976 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 52 Average duration: 25 minutes

Once upon a time the human body

We are facing one of the most mythical series of the 80s, in reference to Cartoon from that time, and which, furthermore, is one of those series that once seen are never forgotten. Taking as reference the body, we will have the opportunity to put a face and a voice to those who are part of our body, be they neurons, red blood cells or viruses. It is, in short, a ideal series to watch as a family.

Year: 1986 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 26 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

The Adventures of Tintin

A classic from european comics, rivaling the irreducible Gauls, came to us at the beginning of the decade of the 90’s to give shape, sound and animation to such classic stories of the Belgian reporter, and his inseparable pet Snowy, as you remember The crab with the golden claws, in a smuggling story, The secret of the unicorn, where we will discover a lost treasure, or The black island, a forbidden place. If you liked his drawn stories, get ready to meet the most famous journalist in the comic world.

Year: 1992 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 13 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Heidi

The adventures of another take arms girl, almost in a similar way that happens with Marco, invites us to reflect on family, nature and coexistence between fellow men, where differences should not be an excuse to unite. East I sing to freedom and childhood, also created by Isao Takahata, was one of the most celebrated children’s series in the 70’s and 80’s, with boys and girls glued to the television watching Heidi accompanied by Niebla, Pedro and Clara.

Year: 1974 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 52 Average duration: 20 minutes

Maya the Bee

If most of us know the series that I was mentioning to you so far, what can I say about this production, where we will have the opportunity to delve into the depths of the Forest and share experiences with adorable insects, not like the ones you find in the field, with a protagonist as funny as it is determined to help those who need it most. The series, available in Filmin, is based on a classic children’s book from Waldemar bonsels.

Year: 1975 Seasons: 4 Episodes: 104 Average duration: 20 minutes

David the Gnome

What boy or girl born in the 80’s has not fantasized, walk through the woods, with meeting, in the lower part of the trunk of some great tree, with one of the adorable gnomes who populate this story? With a ancient tradition in the Nordic countries, the myths of gnomes and the trolls came to our country to teach us to respect nature, fauna and flora alike, and convince us that we must take a step forward when it comes to Protect the environment.

Year: 1985 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 26 Average duration: 25 minutes

The tiny ones

Finally, although we could recite series for you during paragraphs and paragraphs, we wanted to let you know that, perhaps, after those small vents from your house, you can find yourself beings so small that surely you will not see them, as their song says. Is animation series, created by Bernard Deyriès, is based on a John Peterson novel series, North American author.

Year: 1983 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 29 Average duration: 20 minutes

