8 new Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs are installed in Spain

The BitBase company now operates 25% of the electronic teller machines (ATMs) for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Spain, owning 29 devices of the 116 that according to its sources exist in the country.

Only this month, they report in a statement sent to CriptoNoticias, they installed 8 ATMs, 7 of them that operate independently and one of them that accompanies a new BitBase establishment in the city of Vitoria, capital of the Basque Country.

The other 7 ATMs, which allow you to exchange the cryptocurrencies bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), tether (USDT) and ripple (XRP), are located in Barcelona (Av.de Madrid, 120), Sant Boi (Av.de la Marina, 42), Castelldefells, (Passeig Marítim, 86), Madrid (Calle de Bretón de los Herreros, 19), Valencia, (Carrer de Cirilo Amorós, 52), Murcia, (Plaza Martínez Tornel, 1) and Torremolinos (Calle Casablanca, 9).

The Vitoria store is located at Calle Eduardo Dato, 38-B, Bajo 4, being the 18th store that opens in Spain, as well as another establishment that is a franchise in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona.

Expansion of ATMs is accentuated in Spain

According to Álex Fernández, CEO of BitBase, the objective is to become “the first cryptocurrency bank” in Spain, allowing the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through these devices.

This same month, CriptoNoticias reported the opening of BitBase’s 15th store in Spain, the second in Madrid. The added value of this company is not only that the user can access the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies, but that they have specialized advice on the subject in their physical establishments, to assist users.

There are currently 18,813 ATMs for BTC and other cryptocurrencies distributed in 73 countries around the world, as CoinATMRadar shows.

According to the count of this same website, which differs from BitBase, Spain ranks as the fifth country with the most ATMs, with 140, behind Austria (156), the United Kingdom (200), Canada (1,396) and the United States. Unidos (16,170), which ranks first.