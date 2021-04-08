8 Netflix series very similar to Behind your eyes

If you like mystery, let us discover some stories to get you really hooked.

Is complicated, to this day, that a Serie surprise the public, and much more if we take into account that gut the argument series and movies is a national sport in our country. Nevertheless, Behind your eyes, with a plot, in principle, similar to other productions, will keep us in suspense until the last moment, with a totally unexpected ending.

As we are convinced that we have caught your attention, we believe that the next series, which on some occasion we have already recommended you in similar lists, could fit you in your profile of mystery lover and the surprising stories.

Series similar to Behind your eyes, the best alternatives

Whether you like Fantastic stories, as would be the case with Chambers, or you hallucinate with the solving strange crimes, as in The Alienist, we have a series indicated for you.

Don’t talk to strangersEquinoxThe mess you leaveChambersSafeThe AlienistThe Chalet13 commandments

do not talk to strangers

We start with a story that begins with a rumor, an innocent phone call, but that will carry tremendous consequences for several people around an intricate plot. Adam Price, the father of the family who stars in this story will begin to doubt about your own woman due to the above call, which will cause a mystery, of which you did not know its existence until now, be the center of attention of your life.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 40 minutes

Equinox

Is scandinavian tv series, where fictional crimes and police matters are mastered at an impressive level, will take us to know the history of Astrid, a young woman who begins to have terrible visions, which seem to be connected with the disappearance of his sister and his companions make already 21 years.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 40 minutes

The mess you leave

Although our country already has dozens of productions Among the content available on the red platform, we like to praise the good work of the national teams when creating stories, as in this mysterious and tense narrative that involves a teacher, newcomer to a high school in a Galicia town, and that will make her enter a history of betrayal, crime and mistrust.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

Chambers

What would you tell me if I told you that heart transplant What has saved your life, is making you lose, little by little, your head? Under a premise halfway between the fantasy and the psychological terror, Chambers tells the story of Sasha, a young woman who receives a heart transplant, but will begin to have dark visions and sinister impulses.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 40 minutes

Safe

If you wanted to see more interpretive range of Michael C. Hall, the perfidious Dexter from the homonymous series, here you can quench your thirst. The story starts from the disappearance of the protagonist’s daughter, within a luxurious urbanization, and how, little by little, idyllic lives of its inhabitants will begin to plummet.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

The alienist

Traveling back in time, despite what physics tells us, is possible with productions as careful as El Alienista, where we will find Daniel Brühl acting as a modern psychologist in the 19th century New York and solving mysterious crimes with a famous journalist, played by Luke evans, and by an aspiring policewoman, who will be given life by the multifaceted Dakota Fanning. Two seasons, two mysteries, a splendid series to be tasted over low heat.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 18 Average duration: 45 minutes

Le Chalet

We traveled to the neighboring country France, to explore a curious mystery story, with the classic premise of a Group of friends that enter the Forest in period of Vacations, in this case in the French Alps. As in any good mystery series, the last, that the protagonists believed buried and forgotten, it won’t be long come to light and show you how distrust he is one of the greatest murderers in our society.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 50 minutes

13 commandments

We end this review of the mystery made series with a history that will take us to Belgium and that will show us a pair of cops trying to hunt down a serial killer, who spends time with his victims recreating scenes similar to famous Ten Commandments.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 13 Average duration: 40 minutes

