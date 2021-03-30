8 Netflix series similar to Glee: the best alternatives

You will not be able to avoid the laughter with our selection of light comedies.

That exist genres within genres It is something that more or less all of us intuit, at least those of us who like to categorize every last aspect of our life. In this case, a collation of Glee, a light comedy that has triumphed around the world, we want to show you recommendations that go along the same lines.

Any resemblance to Glee, in the following series about which you will read their arguments, it is subject to the fact that they share gender. In reality, comedy encompasses so many plots and plots that any situation is valid, as you will see in our 8 recommendations, to make you smile, as this other list has also been able to do.

Whether you want to enjoy the adventures of a mother and her teenage daughter, in Ginny and Georgia, as if you prefer the national humor, in El Vecino, or do you want to have fun at the cost of a couple of eccentric copsAt Medical Police, you will find a lot of entertainment here.

Ginny and Georgia

Searching for a new life is the starting point of this interesting, and very popular, Netflix series, where Georgia, a young mother, will come to a new city accompanied along with her two children, Ginny and Austin. Soon it will start to cause a tremendous impression among the population, especially among the ginny’s new friends, which the adolescent will not accept willingly.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 3 Average duration: 40 minutes

Mother there are only two

Mexico offers us this funny comedy, where a couple of women they will see how their sons are exchanged, which will lead to complicated situations, although really funny. Husbands, work, couples therapy and some secrets that have not been revealed, they will be the perfect cocktail for the occasion.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Chapters: 9Average duration: 40 minutes

I never

Be Teen is very complicatedWe have all been, but if you add that you are in an institute in the United States and that you have Indian roots, from the Asian country, not those with feathers on their heads, everything becomes much more complicated. Devi, the adolescent protagonist of the story, will try improve your social statusAlthough friends, family and, above all, love, will not make it easy for him.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 25 minutes

blackAF

The Barris family it is not at all conventional. If you want to peek into his lifestyle and his peculiar way of facing the problems and the coltidian situations, you better be prepared or prepared, because the cultural and race issues they are very much present in his new and affluent life.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 8 Average duration: 35 minutes

Medical Police

The tone irreverent, and sometimes bordering on the frightening ridicule, is the hallmark of being an original television series, which will place us in the shoes of two doctors, Owen Maestro and Lola Adolf Spratt, who will have to quit your job in the Children’s Hospital, to head for dangerous work, to become a secret CDC drive and discover the origin of a deadly virus and how to end its impact around the world.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 25 minutes

Emily in Paris

One of the most successful Netflix series of 2020, selected among the nominees for the Golden Globes, It is a mandatory recommendation. In this case, we will accompany Emily on her new job in a French company, where you will have to learn to deal with life outside your home natal, with the love in one of the most romantic cities in the world and with a future for which it has deposited many hopes.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 25 minutes

The neighbor

Created by the charismatic Nacho vigalondo, this series, produced in Spain, will tell us the story of Javi, a poor man tired of work and with a relationship with his girlfriend that is not going through its best moment, who, one fine day, observes the arrival of a alien reach our planet and pass the witness to him of a job he’s unprepared for: defending the planet from future threats and becoming a Super Hero.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 25 minutes

Huge in France

When a French comedy star, who wants to reconnect with his son, moves to USA, you will begin to realize that your popularity and fame in croissant country will give you no advantage among Americans. Once installed, you will need show again that is still a major comedian, despite being thousands of miles from fame.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 30 minutes

