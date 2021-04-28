8 Netflix series based on true events

If you enjoy more when you know that the plot has points in common with real stories, these are your series.

most of series television have large teams in the back room, whether they are dedicated to production, costumes, or, as would be the case at hand, the drafting incredible scripts. We want to offer you stories that are based on the narration of its protagonists, either in a novel or with his own testimony, as were the recommendations that we wrote about American Crime Story and that you can see in Netflix.

Among the list of series, available in Netflix, which you will see next, we wanted to add so much fictional titles, those based on real events but told in a more elaborate way, such as some documentaries that deserve to be mentioned, since they give us a different dimension of the narration of the events.

Discover the list of series based on real events

Whether you like documentaries true crime, as would be the case with I am a killer, as if you enjoy shocking stories that happened in reality, as is the case with This is how they see us, we have the perfect series for you.

Believe me

We begin this list of recommendations with a story that begins when a young report a violation at your own home. All indications indicate that the girl has lied shamelessly. However, and we are talking about a narrative based on real facts, a pair of police officers They will begin to see a pattern in other similar attacks, being able to glimpse that, perhaps, the young woman was not lying, although we assure you that you will have to see until the last chapter to tie up all the ends.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 50 minutes

This is how they see us

We are facing a story is based on real facts, which tells us how a group of harlem teens, children almost, already see involved in a homicide, simply because of his race and being at the most inopportune moment at the precise moment. The american justice and the class system of the country will be tested in a case and trial that gave something to talk about at the time and that allows us to observe how, on rare occasions, it is easier point out the weak to investigate and pick up dirty laundry.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 70 minutes

Alias ​​Grace

We are facing a period miniseries, this time set in the 19th century and based on the true story of Grace Marks, novel by Margaret Atwood and shaping the story with the odd fictional character, but always trying to be faithful to a gruesome story of servants and lovers. Alias ​​Grace tells the story of a Danish immigrant who is convicted in Canada for the murder of their boss. Grace, a young maid, says remember nothing of the crime, will he be able to prove his innocence?

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 45 minutes

American Crime Story

From the creator of American horror story, we have one more piece of puzzle that is formed in the United States and that, by way of anthological series, will show us the events that happened in crimes perpetrated on American soil and that shocked, not only that country, but public opinion around the world, having as the first protagonist OJ Simpson, while in the second season it is Gianni versace who ends his days portrayed on the red platform.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 19 Average duration: 40 minutes

I am a killer

The title of this television series, available on Netflix, leaves no room for doubt. From the first chapter, we will have the opportunity to discover a series that does not beat around the bush, obviously it will not show you explicit scenes, and I doubt very much that you want to see them, and that it will tell us, in first person, which is the story that reveals itself behind different assassins and the motivations that led them to end the lives of dozens of people. So much for his testimonial value as for your invoice technique, I am a killer is essential for true crime lovers.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 45 minutes

Unorthodox

If you want one story that you fill with life, to discover a world that you did not know until now and with a protagonist as charismatic as is the case of Shira haasAs an actress who plays Esther Shapiro, you’ve come to the right place. Within the Jewish religion, in the case of split orthodox, women must fulfill and interpret the role that God has entrusted to them, even if Esther is not for work and leaves his home in New York to take refuge in Germany and discover a new way of life.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 55 minutes

The Staircase

This series, which turns out to be a succession of chapters where we will follow the figure of Michael Peterson, what was imprisoned in 2003 by the alleged murder of his second wife, Kathleen Peterson, being given the opportunity to defend yourself in a new trial eight years later, since one of the witnesses, apparently, had offered untrue information. If you like mass and media trials, this television series, available on Netflix, is ideal for you.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 13 Average duration: 50 minutes

Orange is the new black

Usually, this is a bit of a backroom for editors, we spend quite a few minutes looking for the best series, which fit with the work described in the title, but this time we have not needed to think about this recommendation. If we talk about veracity and exposition of a real situation, although sweetened with the dramatic tone necessary, Orange is the new black is the perfect series on a true story told directly and without additives. If you want to know what a women’s prison, through the memory of one of them, this work is essential.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 7 Available chapters: 91 Average duration: 50 minutes

