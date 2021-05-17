Fruits provide you with a variety of nutrients that support the proper functioning of your body. Vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds that help you look and stay healthy. Fruits also promote longevity.

The World Health Organization notes that fruits and vegetables are important components of a healthy diet and Sufficient daily intake could help prevent major illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. The daily consumption of 2 servings of fruit and 3 servings of vegetables is recommended.

8 negative effects on your body by not eating fruits

1. Weight gain

If you don’t eat fruits or vegetables and are instead consuming high amounts of low-satiating, high-calorie foods, you can increase your weight. Without counting that A diet high in unhealthy carbohydrates, processed foods, rich in saturated fat, meat, and added sugars increases the risk of heart disease.

Fruits contain fiber and water, are satiating and help prevent you from overeating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that consuming fruits and vegetables can help you lose weight by adding volume to your dishes, so you can eat the same amount of food but with fewer calories. Most fruits are low in calories and fat.

2. Aging of the skin

Consuming fruits can help you show off beautiful and radiant skin. Fruits provide vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that nourish the skin, protect it against oxidative stress and premature aging. Among these nutrients are vitamin C, necessary to produce collagen.

Dermatology experts point out through Dermato Endocrinology that the consumption of fruits and vegetables may represent the healthiest and safest method to maintain a balanced diet and youthful-looking skin.

3. Inflammation

If you don’t eat fruits or vegetables and instead opt for refined carbohydrates, fried foods, sugary drinks, red meat, processed meats, and fats like butter, you are on an inflammatory diet. Harvard Health notes that Diseases such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, depression, and Alzheimer’s have been linked to chronic inflammation.

Fruits like strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and oranges have anti-inflammatory compounds that are beneficial to your body.

4. Vitamin C deficiency

Peppers, berries such as strawberries and citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, it also improves the absorption of iron in vegetables and contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system.

If you do not consume fruits or vegetables or supplements that provide you with vitamin C, you could suffer from scurvy. Scurvy causes tired, swollen and bleeding gums, little spots on the skin, joint pain, poor wound healing, and kinky hair, loosening, or loss of teeth.

5. Anemia

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) note that people with scurvy can also suffer from anemia. Vitamin C helps the body absorb iron, and iron deficiency causes anemia.

6. Constipation

Fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes are good sources of fiber. If you don’t get enough fiber or enough fluids, you can get constipated.

French fries, fast food, meat, processed foods like deli meats, as well as prepared foods have little or no fiber.

7. Weakened immune system

The Harvard Nutrition Source explains that a poor diet lacking in one or more nutrients can affect the production and activity of immune cells and antibodies. Fruits provide important nutrients for the immune system, including vitamin C.

8. High blood pressure

If you do not consume fruits, vegetables or legumes that provide you with potassium, you may have a deficiency of this mineral. Your body needs potassium for proper kidney and heart function, muscle contraction, and nerve transmission. The NIH indicates that potassium deficiency can increase blood pressure, reduce calcium in the bones and increase the risk of kidney stones.

–

