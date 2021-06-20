8 movies that have inspired the new from Pixar

‘Luca‘, the new Pixar movie, is full of references. And we are not referring only to those of his semi-shared universe of movies, which also, but to those winks and inspirations taken from the history of cinema (and, especially, Italian cinema) that make up its DNA. Some are more obvious (posters of ‘The Strada‘or’Holidays in Rome‘hanging on the walls) and others not so much (do you know which movie they took the aesthetics of the train from?), and the main ones we compile in this list.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the film follows Luca, a sea monster who discovers that when he comes out of the water, he immediately assumes human form. This incredible revelation, and her relationship with the adventurer Alberto, will fuel her curiosity and desire to learn about the world and all its possibilities. It will also give you a joint goal: get anyway a Vespa. Set in a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera, the film is primarily based on Casarosa’s experiences during his childhood in Genoa, along with his best friend, and how that friendship opened up a universe of possibilities for him. That is the core of the movie. “Childhood friendships often set the course for who we want to become, and it is those ties that are at the heart of our story.”, assured in Variety.

There is no lack in ‘Luca’ numerous ‘easter eggs’ to other films of the Pixar house, from ‘Toy Story’ to ‘Coco’, but here we are going to review another type of references that have influenced much more deeply the theme and aesthetics of the film. They are influences that Casarosa himself has recognized and explained. For example, the teacher Federico Fellini is present in many of his images, as well as the sensibilities and visual elements of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki.

Through directorial statements and influences that shine through, we review eight essential titles to understand ‘Luca’. Perfect to watch before or after the Pixar movie!

Advertising – Keep reading below

Fellini, eight and a half (Federico Fellini, 1963)

As we pointed out, Federico Fellini is one of the great confessed inspirations of ‘Luca’, including one of his masterpieces: ‘Fellini, eight and a half’ from 1963. In an interview with Slashfilm, the director stated that the connection lies in “the way he loves to bring the dream world” into mundane life, referencing the most dreamlike sequences in the film. And he continued: “We did something similar, perhaps less dreamlike, but when I think of ‘Fellini, eight and a half’ and the wonderful breaks in dreams [del personaje de Marcello Mastroianni]We find ourselves daydreaming Not exactly dreams, but still. Because we had to get into this kid’s head a little bit, and when you tell a story about an introvert, we had different versions, and sometimes he was very quiet and it was a little difficult to understand. Probably unconsciously, because I didn’t think about it at the time, but I love ‘Eight and a Half’ so much that there are some similar scenes that almost give you an idea of ​​what’s in the head of [Luca]. So I love that there is a little thread there. ”

Porco Rosso (Hayao Miyazaki, 1992)

Studio Ghibli fans are sure to find similarities between the name of the town where ‘Luca’ is set, Portorosso, and one of the great jewels of Hayao Miyazaki, ‘Porco Rosso’. A coincidence? We don’t believe it. Miyazaki’s influence on the Pixar film is not only evident, but has been confessed on several occasions by its creators. The online encyclopedia Disney Wiki points out that it is a direct reference, and that, in reality, the original plan was for ‘Portorosso’ to be the last name of the protagonist, Luca, who was finally surnamed Paguro. Be that as it may, it seems very appropriate that they chose this 1992 film to leave a little wink: after all, is set in Italy and shares these beautiful settings on the coast of the Mediterranean country.

Count on me (Rob Reiner, 1986)

The short novel of Stephen King, made into an iconic film in 1986 under the direction of Rob reiner, has also inspired the new from Pixar. This was revealed by the creative team during a press event for the film, where they explained that their portrait of friendship in adolescence helped shape the story of ‘Luca’ and his starring trio. Also his ability to capture how much these relationships influence a key moment of self-discovery and formation. ‘Count on me’ followed the journey of four friends in 1959 out of curiosity to see a body found in the forest.

The useless (Federico Fellini, 1953)

Back to Fellini. In the same interview with Slashfilm, the director mentions the film ‘Los inútiles’, released in 1953, as another of the references he had in mind while creating ‘Luca’ with his team. “If you notice, we use the same train design“he says.” We wanted to do a little tribute to him, so it was really, really fun. But yeah, there is a scene in that movie that blows my mind every time you see a camera go by in everyone’s room at the end. Amazing. That’s one of my favorite Fellini directing picks. And yes, that feeling of leaving your hometown was also something that we really loved.“In effect, Fellini’s film follows a group of young people in a small coastal town who feel trapped and yearn to be free.

The Earth Trembles (Luchino Visconti, 1948)

Fellini is not the only Italian director who was on the minds of the ‘Luca’ team. In an interview with Fresh Fiction, Casarosa also acknowledged the influence of Luchino visconti, another of the great Italian masters, especially his 1948 film ‘The Earth Trembles’. “It’s about a fisherman who goes out to the open sea and it’s wonderful. Visconti used non-professional actors, so we look a lot at the clothing, which is post-war, so part of it was a beautiful reference for us to discover what a working-class fishing village is like. It is in black and white, so you have to extrapolate the style a bit “, explained the director, who assured that the intention with the film was to pay a heartfelt tribute to Italian cinema through numerous winks and details in the town.

Ponyo on the Cliff (Hayao Miyazaki, 2008)

Although it has never been cited as direct inspiration, it is clear that in the DNA of ‘Luca’ there is much of ‘The Little Mermaid’, and even more of the story of Hans Christian Andersen passed through the filter of Studio Ghibli. The result was ‘Ponyo on the Cliff’, the story of a fish that yearns to be a human being, and who establishes a relationship with a boy who lives on the coast. With him, now in human form, she lives adventures of all kinds until her marine family arrives to claim her. Doesn’t it ring a bell? The movie of Hayao Miyazaki 2008 is thematically and visually in line with what’s new from Pixar, though it certainly doesn’t have such impressive waves.

Roman Holiday (William Wyler, 1953)

This Hollywood classic moved to the Italian capital to give a dream setting to the romance between its two protagonists, played by Audrey hepburn Y Gregory peck, and where a scooter was not missing. Like the one that drives Luca and Alberto crazy! It is impossible not to see his love for this iconic ‘scooter’ and not think about the film of William wyler. In fact, the reference is there, hanging on a wall in the same Pixar film, which does not hide its multiple cinephile references. Not only did the 1953 film win three Oscars, it popularized this Italian symbol of the Vespa.

The relay (Peter Yates, 1979)

The last, and most curious, inspiration behind ‘Luca’ can be found in ‘El relavo (Breaking Away)’ by Peter yates. Released in 1979, it is a ‘coming-of-age’ focused on competitive cycling. Is it because of the bikes? Actually, because of its structure. “‘The relay’ taught us to turn two films into one”said Casarosa on Techradar. “We have a structure on friendship similar to that of ‘El relavo’, but we also have these two worlds [el hogar submarino de Luca y Portorosso] and the secret of the sea monster. It was interesting to see how that film intertwined its two elements, which helped us connect our two worlds and themes to complete our own puzzle“he added.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below